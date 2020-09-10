Why did the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial stop? AstraZeneca has not stated clearly what happened. According to reports, a volunteer in England has become ‘seriously ill’. It was also not stated whether the disease was caused by vaccine or not. The company wants to find out the cause of the disease by stopping the trial.

Will trial stop in India too? AstraZeneca did not say that the trial had been stopped everywhere. Serum Institute of India, which is testing this vaccine in India, has said that this incident will not have any effect on the trial. The trial taking place in India is completely different from what happened in Britain. But the Drug Controller General of India has sent a notice to the company asking why it did not inform AstraZeneca about stopping the trial.

Does this happen during the trial? Such problems are seen in any vaccine trial. In Phase 1 and Phase 2, where volunteers are selected very carefully. At the same time, a big test is done in phase 3, any of which can be a hidden disease. In such a situation, it is not a surprise to come across such incidents. This has also happened during the vaccine trial in the past. Nine pharma companies, including AstraZeneca, have promised not to release their vaccine in a hurry. The trial has been stopped only to check the safety of the vaccine.

Why so much slack on stopping the trial? The whole world is looking forward to the corona virus vaccine. This has increased the pressure on vaccine researchers and manufacturers. Most vaccine candidates are expected to be cleared by next year. It usually takes up to 10 years to make a vaccine, but many regulations have been bypassed due to covid. Russia and China provided development vaccines without completing phase 3 trials. Oxford’s vaccine is considered to be at the forefront of the Experts race around the world as it takes care of all the protocols. In such a situation, when the company announced to stop the trial, the stir around the world intensified. But it is part of the fixed process.

What will happen to the vaccine trial now? The trial has been temporarily stopped so that more can be known about the disease. It is not clear how long it will take. More questions are not being raised about the safety of vaccine because such things keep happening in trials. Stopping the trial will have a direct effect on the time the vaccine is ready. AstraZeneca’s preparation was to make the vaccine available by early next year. This incident is also a lesson for the rest of the vaccine developers that scientific methods should be followed with great care during the trial.

AstraZeneca, one of the world’s largest pharma companies, has stopped its coronavirus vaccine trial. There have been reports of a man becoming ill from a vaccine developed in conjunction with Oxford University. Phase 3 clinical trial of this vaccine is going on in 60 locations including America, Brazil, South Africa, India. Its Phase 2 and 3 trials were approved in India last month. Till now about 100 people have been vaccinated in the country. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial, which is said to be at the forefront of the global race of vaccine, has raised many questions. Let’s try to find out their answers.