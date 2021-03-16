The vaccination debacle in Germany is one chapter richer: AstraZeneca is currently no longer vaccinated. SPD man Karl Lauterbach has little understanding for this.

Berlin – The topic of the “hard but fair” talk on Monday evening in the first was changed at short notice – originally a discussion on the status of the CDU after the Merkel era was planned, but after the sudden vaccination stop by AstraZeneca and the tense corona situation in Germany moderator Frank Plasberg asked the group: “Stop for AstraZeneca: vaccination plan failed?”

“Hard but fair” – these guests discussed with:

Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – SPD member of the Bundestag, health economist and epidemiologist

– SPD member of the Bundestag, health economist and epidemiologist Dr. Andreas Gassen – Chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, switched on

– Chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, switched on Ranga Yogeshwar – Science journalist and author, switched on

– Science journalist and author, switched on Robin Alexander – Deputy editor-in-chief of “Welt” and “Welt am Sonntag”

The German Paul Ehrlich Institute made the recommendation, and CDU Health Minister Jens Spahn announced it in the afternoon: Due to the increased number of thrombosis cases after the use of AstraZeneca, its use will be discontinued for the time being, and many EU countries will join in. “A blow in the neck in the middle of the third wave,” says Plasberg, commenting on the development and asking the group: was it a right decision?

Lauterbach criticizes the AstraZeneca stop in “hard but fair”: “We are in such an emergency!”

“No”, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach surprisingly leans out of the window right at the beginning of the program and makes it clear: If he were Minister of Health, he would not have done it. “We are in such an emergency that I would have preferred to say: ‘We will have this examined, but will continue to vaccinate during this time!'” The probability of a serious side effect with AstraZeneca is 1: 250,000 vaccinated, that is in view of the threatening Locations justifiable, according to Lauterbach.

However, Lauterbach admits with regard to the tense situation between Chancellor and Health Minister Jens Spahn: “It would have been the question of whether I could have asserted myself.” And goes one step further with internal matters from the political interior: “If the Chancellor were and Helge Braun stayed with her line, then I would certainly not have made a riot. “

Honest words, nevertheless the SPD man does not get any applause in the group. The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, who himself had already been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, which he said he had tolerated well, defended the Spahn decision: “If the Paul Ehrlich Institute says we want to check it out, then it’s not very productive, Kraft to say of our own water soup, we happily continue vaccinating! “

Video: From Astrazeneca to Johnson & Johnson – four vaccines in comparison

Stop of AstraZeneca leads to the suspension of 350,000 vaccinations

Gassen finds the review of the European Medicines Agency EMA the only right way – also with regard to the problem that now a week without further vaccinations with AstraZeneca goes into the country: “Everyone has to be free to say: Yes, I am taking the risk because I’m worried about getting Corona. Or: No, I am very healthy, I will not get sick. “And makes it clear:” Transparency is the most effective means against conspiracies and anti-vaccination. “

The journalist Robin Alexander also defends the course of the federal government: “The data material has changed. Before it was within the statistical frequency, ”since the weekend it has been laying on top of it, that it can neither be ignored scientifically nor politically. TV scientist Ranga Yogeshwar agrees. He had personally phoned the President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Klaus Cichutek, and reassured himself. “We’re talking about side effects that are really dangerous.” With the “vaccine skepticism” in the population, he thinks it is important to show that risks are taken seriously and weighed up.

All “tough but fair” guests would still be vaccinated with AstraZeneca

“Would you continue to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca?” Plasberg asks everyone, because the vaccine is not banned despite the stop. The answer is clear: everyone would. Robin Alexander: “You can call me day and night, I’ll be there in 15 minutes!”

KV boss Gassen makes it clear that the suspension of AstraZeneca is now significantly slowing the rate of vaccination. With currently around 240,000 vaccination doses, that makes 50,000 vaccinations per day – 350,000 per week – fewer.

A circumstance that immediately causes Lauterbach to shake his head again: “The English have the same dates and still continue,” complained who. He is certain: the vaccine can continue to be used after the test. As is already the case at present, the EMA will continue to come to the conclusion that the benefits outweigh the benefits.

“And if not?” Asks Plasberg and paints the devil on the wall. Lauterbach: “Then a catastrophe threatens us”, for that AstraZeneca continues to be an important part of the vaccination strategy. The vaccination rate would be greatly reduced, and there would be problems with the new mutations. Because: “The vaccines that we are inoculating now only have a limited effect against the South African and Brazilian variants,” not to mention other variants. The only antidote: Always new vaccinations.

Conclusion of the “hard but fair” talk

The spontaneous change of subject did not detract from the program – on the contrary. Fewer guests than usual at the Plasberg Talk, but more space for individual statements. That was more infotainment than debate, but it didn’t hurt. The arguments were presented in an academically civilized yet understandable manner. A talk against excitement for education – with in-depth knowledge transfer. You could actually say: more of it. And yet a bad aftertaste remained: After the vaccination is meanwhile before the vaccination. So is that the new normal?