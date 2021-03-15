As a precaution, Germany is suspending corona vaccinations with the active ingredient from the manufacturer AstraZeneca. Minister Jens Spahn arranges, criticizes Karl Lauterbach. All developments in the news ticker.

Update from March 15th, 7.30 p.m .: Now Hessen is also stopping the corona vaccinations with AstraZeneca. As the Fulda newspaper* reported, appointments are being canceled in all 28 vaccination centers.

These are exclusively the dates on which the active ingredient from the Swedish-British manufacturer should be used. It is a big setback in the vaccination campaigns, according to the report, the vaccination center in Fulda alone last administered 1000 corona vaccinations daily.

AstraZeneca vaccination suspended in Germany: Rhineland-Palatinate postpones thousands of vaccination appointments

Update from March 15, 6:30 p.m .: The first federal state reacted to the Corona vaccination stop with the active ingredient from the Swedish-British manufacturer AstraZeneca. Rhineland-Palatinate is postponing 12,000 vaccination appointments that have already been made – immediately. As the Mainz Ministry of Health announced, the vaccination ban will initially apply until March 21.

The state wants to announce this Tuesday what further consequences the decision will have on the vaccination campaign in Rhineland-Palatinate. Most recently there were new reports across Europe about thrombosis of cerebral veins in connection with AstraZeneca vaccinations.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * spoke of a “pure precautionary measure” with regard to the vaccination freeze on Monday afternoon, while SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach criticized the decision when asked Merkur.de*.

Milan: A police officer is vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Like Germany, Italy has suspended vaccinations with the active ingredient as a precaution. © IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Vaccination stop with AtraZeneca in Germany: France and Italy are also suspending vaccinations

Update from March 15, 6 p.m .: Karl Lauterbach cannot understand the suspension of corona vaccinations with AstraZeneca in Germany *. The government adviser judges harshly (see link).

Update from March 15, 4:40 p.m .: In addition to Germany, France and Italy are now also suspending AstraZeneca vaccinations, reports the German Press Agency (dpa). After the death of three soldiers, whose connection to the vaccination has yet to be checked, the Italian health authority had already stopped a batch. Italy is now waiting for the EMA’s recommendation that the British drug will be withheld entirely until then.

In France, State Secretary Agnès Pannier-Runacher recently expressed “very angry” about the AstraZeneca delivery cuts. After the recent reports of blood clots, President Emmanuel Macron has now announced the stop of the drug. One wants to wait for the results of the EMA.

AstraZeneca vaccination suspended in Germany: Lauterbach “would not have done that”

Update from March 15, 4.15 p.m .: After the vaccine stop by the manufacturer AstraZeneca in Germany, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is anything but enthusiastic about the Federal Government’s approach. Across from Merkur.de he explained: “I would not have done that. A check with ongoing vaccinations would have been better in view of the rarity of the cases that occur. In view of the fact that the incidence of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people is the same, I would have let the vaccination run. Now we have a significant loss of confidence. Our vaccination strategy collapses if the AstraZeneca vaccine were no longer used. ”

Then there would be no vaccinations in the doctor’s offices. Lauterbach guess, however, “we are only suspending for a short time”. The vaccination sequence must now be adhered to all the more precisely in order to prevent deaths. The SPD politician continues: “It is now becoming increasingly clear that it was a mistake on the part of the EU not to provide more capacities for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Biontech by expanding capacities.”

Astrazeneca vaccine: Jens Spahn (CDU) commented on the vaccination ban in Germany. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

AstraZeneca: Germany suspends corona vaccine as a precautionary measure – Jens Spahn informs in PK

Update from March 15, 2020, 4 p.m .: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn will now provide information in a press conference. Due to the accumulation of critical side effects after administration of the active ingredient by AstraZeneca, the active ingredient is now being examined. The exam should be completed later this week. As Jens Spahn further explains at the PK, people who suffer from persistent side effects for more than four days after being vaccinated with the active ingredient should get in touch. “It’s about a very low risk,” says Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, however.

There is currently no acute risk, but a connection with the frequent side effects cannot be ruled out. The upcoming AstraZeneca deliveries will initially be temporarily stored. “I don’t want to speculate much, that doesn’t help. We just have to wait and see, ”explains Spahn. However, transparency is now important to prevent a further loss of trust.

“If vaccination with AstraZeneca becomes possible again, we will again advertise trust in the vaccination,” says Spahn, suggesting a possible further course of action. So far, however, it has not been foreseeable what a failure of the active ingredient could mean for the vaccination strategy. “It was more important to me to inform people now,” he said, and the next steps must be assessed after the active ingredient has been tested.

AstraZeneca vaccination freeze in Germany: “Suspend vaccinations as a precaution” – Spahn statement live

Origin message: Berlin – Corona vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine are suspended in Germany as a precaution. The federal government is following a current recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health on Monday.

After new reports of thrombosis of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in Germany and Europe, the institute considers further investigations to be necessary. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will decide “whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine”.

The federal states reacted, in Hesse about all 28 vaccination centers immediately instructed to stop vaccinations immediately, as the Fulda newspaper* reported. In Bavaria, a government press conference was also scheduled for Tuesday *.

Corona in Germany: AstraZeneca has already made negative headlines in the past

As early as November, Astrazeneca caused a stir with the presentation that its corona vaccine could keep up with the more than 90 percent effectiveness of the much more difficult to store and more expensive vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. However, this success rate was only found in clinical tests if the first injection was only given with half a dose and the second vaccination with the full dose, the manufacturer admitted.

The developers of the Astrazeneca vaccine discovered this only by chance, because some of the test subjects were accidentally only given half a dose at first. This mishap cast doubts about the overall reliability of the tests. Astrazeneca now states the effectiveness of its corona vaccine at around 70 percent. The effectiveness of the vaccine from the manufacturer Biontech is over 90 percent.

Corona in Germany: Astrazeneca vaccine caused restrictions even before approval

After the EU-wide approval of the Astrazeneca vaccine at the end of December, Germany and other member states initially restricted its use for people up to 64 years of age because insufficient data was available for older people. As a result, the vaccine could not be used for many people in priority level 1. It was not until the beginning of March that Germany and other EU countries also released the drug for older people on the basis of new research data. But the damage was done, and many people who wanted to vaccinate questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Corona in Germany: Astrazeneca’s active ingredient under fire – does vaccine cause serious side effects?

The most serious doubts about the vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca, however, are fueling reports about possible side effects, according to reports, severe blood clots had occurred after a vaccination with the active ingredient. On Thursday Denmark initially suspended the vaccination with the vaccine. Norway, Iceland and the EU countries Bulgaria, Ireland and the Netherlands followed. Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg suspended the use of a certain Astrazeneca batch, Italy and Romania stopped the use of another batch. Thailand and the Democratic Republic of the Congo postponed vaccination start.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday that the number of blood clots was “no higher in vaccinated people than in the general population”. The World Health Organization (WHO) did not initially identify any need for action. *Merkur.de and fuldaerzeitung.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Carlo Cozzoli via www.imago-images.de