Karl Lauterbach cannot understand the suspension of corona vaccinations with AstraZeneca in Germany. The government adviser judges harshly.

Munich / Berlin – It’s the next bad news in the coronavirus pandemic: Germany will initially be vaccinating with the corona vaccine from AstraZeneca out. Cases of “thrombosis” had recently accumulated across Europe, said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Monday afternoon (March 15) and confirmed: “We are suspending.”

It is crucial that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) come to their decision in the coming days. He advocated “following professional recommendations”.

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany suspends corona vaccinations with AstraZeneca

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in the coronavirus crisis, immediately made a professional recommendation. “I wouldn’t have done that. A check with ongoing vaccinations would have been better given the rarity of the cases, ”said Lauterbach when asked by Merkur.de: “In view of the fact that the cases in vaccinated and non-vaccinated people are the same, I would have let it go. Now we have a considerable loss of confidence. ”

Even more: Lauterbach sharply criticized the federal government and vaccine management European Union (EU). “Our vaccination strategy will collapse if the vaccine is not reused. But I guess we are only going out for a short time, which would mean that the vaccine could not be inoculated in the practices, ”said the member of the Bundestag from Cologne.

Rhineland-Palatinate was the first federal state to respond on Monday – and immediately canceled 12,000 vaccination appointments that had already been made with AstraZeneca. These should be postponed. But until March 21, AstraZeneca will no longer be vaccinated against Corona around Mainz for the time being.

Break with Astrazeneca vaccinations in Germany: Karl Lauterbach fears more corona deaths

Lauterbach now demands: “The vaccination sequence must now be adhered to all the more strictly in order to prevent deaths. It is now becoming increasingly evident that it was a mistake on the part of the EU, no more capacity for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Biontech to make available. ”And that’s not all.

On Twitter Lauterbach also wrote of “a mistake”, vaccinations with AstraZeneca suspend – and warned urgently: “In the third wave, which is now picking up speed, first vaccinations would be with the AstraZeneca-Vaccine lifesaver. ” (pm)