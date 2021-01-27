AstraZeneca slammed the door on Wednesday during a meeting with the European Union to discuss delays in the delivery schedule for coronavirus vaccines, according to a community official.

According to that source, the laboratory representatives they withdrew from the meeting, the first in a series of three to discuss the problem, amid reports that AstraZeneca diverted doses planned for Europe to supply the UK. However, the pharmacist denied the version.

Brussels “will insist” that the pharmaceutical company return to the negotiating table to explain the delay in deliveries once the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is approved by the European Medicines Agency, explained the official, who asked not be identified due to the delicacy of the conversations.

Wednesday’s dialogue with the European Commission and member states was to be the third in as many days as an EU increasingly angry requires explanations about delays in deliveries.

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in the middle of a storm. Photo: AFP

Brussels threatened on Monday to impose strict export controls in the next few days to the COVID-19 vaccines manufactured on the block.

The EU, which has 450 million citizens and the economic and political clout of being the world’s largest trading bloc, is far behind from countries such as Israel or Great Britain in the vaccination campaign for health personnel and risk groups, despite having more than 400,000 confirmed deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Delays in planned deliveries of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, expected to receive a green light from the community regulator on Friday, together with the setbacks in the distribution of the developed by Pfizer and BioNTech increases the pressure on the countries of the EU.

On Monday, a senior EU official had announced that the laboratory had proposed a new delivery schedule, considered “unacceptable”. In addition, the official added that the explanations so far offered by the firm had not been “convincing.”

For that reason, the representatives of AstraZeneca were summoned for another meeting this Wednesday.

The CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, He had offered an interview on Tuesday in which he sought to explain the situation, but on Wednesday an EU official questioned those arguments.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot. Photo: Reuters

According to Soriot, AstraZeneca was able to supply its vaccines to the UK because it had signed its contract three months before and that this had given the company time to fix the failures at the British plants.

Soriot added that “anyway, we did not commit to the EU (…) It is not a contractual commitment. We said: we will do the best we can, but without guaranteeing that we will succeed. “

However, the EU official questioned that version and warned that Brussels will keep asking that AstraZeneca fulfill its contract.

“We rejected a lot of the stuff from the (Soriot) interview, including the idea that UK factories are reserved for UK deliveries. It is not true“said the senior official.

Regarding the idea of ​​”doing what they can”, he indicated that “the contract foresees the existence of additional production capacities. In such a way that if there is a problem in a plant in Belgium, we can resort to the capacities in other plants in Europe and the United Kingdom, “he said.

