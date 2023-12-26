Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 11:46

AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Gracell Biotechnologies for a transaction value of $1.2 billion as part of efforts to expand its cell therapies business.

The initial cash portion of the deal is $1 billion, a 62.0% premium to Gracell's last closing price over its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of $6.19, AstraZeneca said in a statement this Tuesday.

The total value of the deal would reach $1.2 billion when combined with potential contingent value payments.

The acquisition will help grow AstraZeneca's portfolio of cell therapies for potential treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, AstraZeneca said.

Following the agreement, Gracell will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in China and the US. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.