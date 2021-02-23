For a long time, people around the world longed for a corona vaccine. Also in Germany – but obviously not every serum in this country is “good enough”.

Munich – There are constant discussions about the AstraZeneca corona vaccine *. Doubts about the quality and effectiveness of the serum were decidedly refuted by experts. Nevertheless, some patients seem to prefer not to have their vaccination appointment for the time being than to have the vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company administered against the coronavirus *.

Now it became known: AstraZeneca apparently wants to restrict its delivery to the EU. In the second quarter of 2021, significantly fewer vaccine doses should go to the European Union than was actually contractually agreed. According to a report from the news agency Reuters said an EU representative that AstraZeneca will deliver less than 90 million units to member states between April and June instead of 180 million vaccine doses.

It is not the manufacturer’s first bad news for the EU: a few weeks ago, a delivery bottleneck brought the EU to the brink of tangible diplomatic scandal.

Corona vaccine from AstraZeneca: slow-moving in Germany despite expert praise

The situation seems bizarre: The unpopular vaccine could become scarce again. Politicians and renowned virologists such as Professor Christian Drosten, however, are supporting the AstraZeneca product. Drosten thinks it is much better than his reputation *, as he said in his NDR podcast. But the reputation is only ruined …

Because there are no scientific doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine, politicians recently considered using the excess vaccine doses sensibly. So far, the serum has proven to be a real slow seller, the reports from vaccination centers of missed vaccination appointments have increased in the past few days. However, the authorities do not want to let such a valuable good as a corona vaccine go to waste.

Corona vaccine AstraZeneca: Söder cannot understand skepticism – “Really absurd”

That is why some politicians, such as Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, have already brought up a change in the vaccination plan *. “We have to weigh up this vaccination priority really well. To be honest, already in the next few weeks, when you see how much is left of Astrazeneca, ”said Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder on Tuesday evening Bild.de. “It’s really absurd that we have a vaccine that nobody wants. That’s pretty annoying, this Astrazeneca story. This impression that it is not effective and then it lies around. “

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn * also wants – like his colleagues at state level – to react to the AstraZeneca vaccine doses that have been left behind. Teachers should be preferred in the vaccination hierarchy. In addition, it was announced in several federal states that they would soon be offering a comprehensive range of corona vaccinations for police officers.

The AstraZeneca vaccine would then be an option for all of these vaccinations. Several hundred thousands of these vaccine doses have remained unused in the federal states. The Federal Ministry of Health said they had delivered over 1.4 million doses to the federal states. According to the Robert Koch Institute, however, only 212,000 of these vaccine doses were injected. The replenishment could be a long time coming. (kh) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network