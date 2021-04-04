ofRichard Strobl shut down

Vaccinations against the coronavirus with the agent from Astrazeneca have been stopped for the time being. Now the StiKo has issued a recommendation for the second vaccination.

Berlin – People who have already received a first Corona * vaccination with the Astrazeneca agent should receive the vaccine from Biontech * or Moderna * for the second vaccination. This is recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission according to a message updated on Thursday evening.

Astrazeneca second vaccination: StiKo now recommends mixed vaccination

However, the Standing Vaccination Commission expressly points out that there is currently no certainty about the safety and effectiveness of a mixed vaccination.

The StiKo recommendation literally states: “With regard to the second vaccine dose for younger people who have already received a first dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca *, there is still no scientific evidence on the safety and effectiveness of a heterologous series of vaccines. Until the relevant data are available, the STIKO recommends that people <60 years of age, instead of the second AstraZeneca vaccine dose, be given a dose of an mRNA vaccine 12 weeks after the initial vaccination

The mRNA vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna are currently approved in Germany. The Astrazeneca preparation, which has since been renamed “Vaxzervria” *, is a so-called vector vaccine.

Astrazeneca stop in Germany: Second vaccination was an important open question

On Tuesday, the Standing Vaccination Commission had already changed its recommendation on Astrazeneca. The StiKo then only recommended the corona vaccine for people over 60 years of age. However, by that time, thousands had already received their first Astrazeneca vaccination. The question of what should happen to these people now that they should no longer be vaccinated with Astrazeneca was one of the important open points after the federal-state consultations with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday.

Astrazeneca decision: StiKo chairman explains new decision

The Stiko chairman Thomas Mertens said that mirror on this in an interview published on Thursday evening: “Animal experiment data show that the immune reaction is the same after a heterologous (second) vaccination. We still have to scientifically clarify how good the protection is in humans. I hope that data will be available soon. ”

Mertens also said that one can only speculate about the risk of being vaccinated twice with Astrazeneca. “In my opinion, the obvious solution is not to try it at all, but to give an RNA vaccine as an alternative to be on the safe side.”(rjs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

