ofAndreas Schmid shut down

What does the Astrazeneca stop mean for people under 60 who have already received a primary vaccination with the vaccine? The health chiefs of the countries have now decided.

Munich – After the Astrazeneca stop for under 60-year-olds, there was sometimes great uncertainty among the population. What happens to people who have already been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca corona vaccine? This question was not only asked by around 2.2 million German citizens who have already been immunized with the vaccine. There is now at least one point of clarity.

Corona vaccination: Biontech or Moderna for a second vaccination according to Astrazeneca

People under the age of 60 who have been vaccinated with a first dose of Astrazeneca should switch to another preparation for the second vaccination. The federal and state health ministers * unanimously agreed on Tuesday. “The solution that has now been found offers good protection for people,” said the chairman of the conference of health ministers, Bavaria’s head of department, Klaus Holetschek, on Tuesday evening to the German press agency in Munich.

The ministers are following a recommendation made by the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) at the beginning of April. During the consultations, in which Stiko boss Thomas Mertens had also participated, it became clear that the second vaccination with an mRNA vaccine, i.e. the preparation from Biontech / Pfizer * or Moderna *, is a good basis for making people effective Protect, said Holetschek. “Especially in the third wave.”

Astrazenca: “Appointments for a second vaccination that have already been agreed can also take place later”

Specifically, the resolution recommends a second vaccination twelve weeks after the first vaccination for people under the age of 60. “Appointments for a second vaccination that have already been agreed can also take place temporarily from the ninth week after the first vaccination,” it continues. Astrazeneca * can only be used for a second vaccination in individual cases and after an individual risk analysis with a doctor. Last week, the health ministers postponed the decision to switch vaccines.

The recommendation is based on suspected cerebral vein thrombosis after vaccination with Astrazeneca. Experts suspect that the very low risk mainly affects younger people. The federal and state governments recently decided to only allow the Astrazeneca drug to be administered to people over 60 as a rule. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, around 2.2 million citizens under the age of 60 had already received an initial vaccination with Astrazeneca in the past few weeks.

Astrazeneca: What role does the vaccine play in the German vaccination strategy?

Astrazeneca is fundamental to the German vaccination campaign. By April 13, 12,492,871 people in the Federal Republic had received at least one injection. With 7,986,922 vaccinations, Biontech / Pfizer has by far the largest share. Astrazeneca was used by 3,756,696 people, which is more than a fifth. 749,253 people were immunized with the Moderna vaccine.

On Tuesday, the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced that it was delaying the launch of its vaccine in Europe because it too had received reports of sinus vein thrombosis. (as / dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA