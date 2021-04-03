The Netherlands has temporarily stopped corona vaccinations with Astrazeneca for everyone. Three new cases of blood clots have now been identified in France.

The British authorities continue to classify the corona vaccine *, which is now marketed in the EU under “Vaxzevria”, as safe and efficient in the fight against Covid-19 *. (see first report)

In the Netherlands *, the Astrazeneca vaccination was temporarily stopped on Saturday. (see update from April 3, 4.30 p.m.)

In France, three new cases of blood clots have been identified after an Astrazeneca vaccination. (see update from April 3, 6:50 p.m.)

RKI President Lothar Wieler and government spokesman Steffen Seibert were vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine on Saturday. (see update from April 3, 9:15 p.m.)

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Update from April 3, 9:15 p.m .: The President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, and government spokesman Steffen Seibert were vaccinated with the corona vaccine from Astrazeneca on Saturday.

“I’m glad and happy that I was vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine this morning,” said Wieler in a post on Twitter. The RKI President thanked the employees of the Berlin vaccination hotline and the vaccination center. “With every vaccination, the end of the pandemic is getting closer,” said Wieler.

Seibert shared a photo of his vaccination certificate on Twitter. “Happy Easter for a 60-year-old: first vaccinated with Astrazeneca,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone at the Tegel Airport Vaccination Center for creating such a friendly and positive atmosphere there.” Both men are 60 years old. In Berlin and many other federal states, people aged 60 and over can now be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine, although they are actually lower in the vaccination sequence.

Astrazeneca vaccination: France reports three new blood clot cases

Update from April 3, 6.48 p.m.: France’s Medicines Agency has identified three new cases of thrombosis in “atypical” areas after vaccination with Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine. In the week between March 19 and 25, these blood clot cases were reported in connection with the vaccine, the ASNM said.

Since the start of the Astrazeneca vaccinations, twelve cases, including four deaths, have occurred in France. Most of the reported cases of thrombosis occurred in the brain within nine days of vaccination. It mainly affects women. In nine cases the vaccinated persons were younger than 55 years, in three cases older.

France’s highest health authority recommends the corona vaccination with Astrazeneca only for people over 55 years of age after the short-term vaccination stop in mid-March. By March 25, Astrazeneca had inoculated around 1.9 million times in France.

Astrazeneca: Netherlands are suspending vaccinations for everyone for the time being

Update from April 3, 4:30 p.m .: The Netherlands has temporarily stopped vaccination with the preparation of the manufacturer Astrazeneca. First of all, the Ministry of Health decided on Friday evening not to vaccinate people under the age of 60 with the Astrazeneca vaccine. The reason for the provisional vaccination stop were five thrombosis reports in women between the ages of 25 and 65 years after vaccination. One person died. According to the authorities, it is still being investigated whether there is a connection with the vaccination.

On Saturday, after consulting the ministry, the health authorities decided to suspend all Astrazeneca vaccinations to prevent waste. Around 700 people in the age group over 60 should be vaccinated with Astrazeneca in the next few days. Since it could not be guaranteed that a few people at each vaccination center could actually use the entire vaccine from one ampoule, these appointments were temporarily canceled. The vaccination stop is to apply until April 7th. So far, around 400,000 people in the Netherlands have been vaccinated with Astrazeneca.

Corona vaccine: British authority positions itself to Astrazeneca – “Benefits outweigh risks”

Update from April 3, 1:19 p.m.: Shortly after the MHRA spoke of a “very low” risk (see first report below) bad news. In the UK, seven people have so far died of blood clots after an Astrazeneca corona vaccination. The British health authority announced the news agency on Saturday AFP With.

The investigations into the thrombosis cases continued, it said.

Our first report from April 3rd: London – In Great Britain, according to the health authorities, after more than 18 million Astrazeneca vaccinations across the country, 30 cases of dangerous blood clots have so far been registered. The risk of such a disease is “very low”, said the British Medicines Agency (MHRA) on Friday. “The benefits of vaccination continue to outweigh the risks.”

France *, meanwhile, reported two more deaths after vaccinations with Astrazeneca. For the time being, the vaccine is no longer used in the Netherlands. The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca will market its coronavirus vaccine in the EU under the name Vaxzevria.

Corona vaccination from Astrazeneca (Vaxzevria): France reports three new cases of thrombosis

The MHRA called on all Brits to continue vaccinating. Vaccination is the only efficient way to avoid deaths and serious illnesses due to corona infection, the authority emphasized.

The French authorities reported three new cases of dangerous blood clots and two deaths after Astrazeneca vaccinations on Friday. A total of twelve cases and four deaths have now been recorded in connection with the administration of the vaccine, explained the drug authority ANSM. She also emphasized that the risk of blood clots is very low.

Corona vaccine recommendation: In the case of Astrazeneca, the Netherlands decide like Germany

Like Germany before, the Netherlands decided on Friday not to vaccinate people under the age of 60 with the Astrazeneca (Vaxzevria) vaccine for the time being. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that five new cases of dangerous blood clots had been reported. It affects women between the ages of 25 and 65, and one of them has died.

The minister also stressed that it was a precautionary measure. This should apply until a new opinion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on this subject, which is expected on April 7th. Around 10,000 vaccinations planned for next week for health care workers under the age of 60 would now be suspended.

The federal government decided on Tuesday to inoculate the Astrazeneca vaccine only on people over 60 years of age. The background to this is thrombosis, especially among younger women. (AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA