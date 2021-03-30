ofMaximilian Kettenbach shut down

Cerebral vein thrombosis and deaths after vaccinations: Karl Lauterbach is now also calling for a vaccination stop with Astrazeneca in Germany. The corona expert revises his opinion.

Munich / Berlin – The next turning point in the discussion about the Astrazeneca vaccine. The heads of five of the six university clinics in North Rhine-Westphalia have written a joint letter to the Federal and State Health Ministers in favor of temporarily stopping corona vaccinations of younger women with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca. The risk of further deaths is too high, the letter said German Press Agency (dpa) is present.

Corona vaccinations: Berlin, Munich and NRW clinics stop vaccinations with Astrazeneca for under 60-year-olds

There had previously been reports of several suspected cases of sinus vein thrombosis following vaccinations with the Astrazeneca corona vaccine. According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, there were 31 such suspected cases on Monday, March 29. Even more: In the past few days, individual deaths related to Astrazeneca vaccinations have also become known.

According to the Essen University Hospital, a 36-year-old man from the Kleve district died shortly after a corona vaccination with Astrazenca. And before the weekend, the Rostock University Hospital reported the death of a 49-year-old nurse after an Astrazeneca vaccination. Even before politics took off, doctors reacted on Tuesday afternoon. First clinics in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and Berlin stopped vaccinations with Astrazeneca for people under 60, shortly afterwards Munich followed suit.

Corona vaccine from Astrazeneca: Karl Lauterbach also pleads for a temporary vaccination stop

But: How understandable are the concerns after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently advised further vaccination. For SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, who had long argued against such a stop, the temporary suspension of vaccinations is now a logical step.

“After reviewing the data and arguments, as well as talking to specialists, I agree with a change in the use of the Astrazeneneca vaccine today. At first I had a different position, but you have to react now. The risk for younger people and especially for women under 55 is apparently greater than expected, ”explained the scientist and parliamentarian Merkur.de.

The underlying phenomenon, cerebral vein thrombosis, occurs particularly in younger people, the doctor continued. Women in particular are more often affected.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Karl Lauterbach pleads for focus on Biontech vaccine

“It therefore probably makes sense to extend the restriction to all of Germany. We now need a solution and, if possible, not the one that every federal state has a different regulation, ”said Lauterbach when asked.

A quick shot is not possible now, but you have to do two things: “Firstly, it is essential to bring the first vaccinations forward and, secondly, to check whether we can further extend the vaccination interval between the first and second vaccinations for the Biontech vaccine. In no case should we change the order of the vaccination priorities. ” (pm)

