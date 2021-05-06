ofAndreas Schmid shut down

Children are also expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus soon. Health Minister Jens Spahn presents the plans. All information in the news ticker.

Until the end of August, children and adolescents could also be vaccinated against the coronavirus * – if they are approved beforehand (see update from May 6th, 5:56 p.m.).

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn * announced corresponding plans on Thursday (May 6).

In addition, the federal and state governments are canceling the prioritization for vaccinations with Astrazeneca (see update from May 6th, 5.48pm).

Update from May 6th, 6.42pm: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn announced on Thursday evening that the prioritization of Astrazeneca will be completely lifted. “The doctors decide,” said Spahn (see update from May 6th, 5.48pm). There are also plans for corona vaccinations for children. In order for it to start, however, approval must first be obtained (see update from May 6th, 5:56 p.m.).

Corona vaccinations for children: “More complex than some adult studies”

Update from May 6th, 6:03 pm: This ends the press conference with Jens Spahn.

Update from May 6th, 5:59 p.m.: When asked, Spahn commented on a possible vaccination offer for younger children under the age of twelve: “You always have to look at what such a vaccine does in the body of someone who is still growing”. For this reason, such studies are “more complex than some adult studies”. Reliable results are now available for over-12-year-olds, but more scientific knowledge is needed for younger children. “Such studies have been going on for many weeks. (…) But because you have to do it with the necessary caution, it takes time. ”The Minister of Health did not want to name a specific period.

Corona vaccination for children: Biontech vaccine before approval – offer until August

Update from May 6, 5:56 p.m.: Spahn points out that not all those willing to be vaccinated could be immunized immediately. By the end of August, however, everyone should be offered an initial vaccination – “if approval is granted in June”. This approval is “a probable case, but not a hundred percent case”.

Update from May 6th, 5:53 p.m.: Now Spahn speaks about the vaccination offer for children and adolescents and explains that the vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer should be released for 12 to 18 year olds. In order for this to be possible, however, a corresponding approval is first required. The CDU politician expects the European Medicines Agency to approve in June.

Update from May 6th, 5:50 p.m.: The decision that loosening applies to fully vaccinated people is “important and necessary”. In order for this to be possible for more people in the future, the removal of the prioritization is a decisive factor for Astrazeneca.

Spahn on the prioritization at Astrazeneca: “The doctors decide”

Update from May 6th, 5.48pm: The press conference with Jens Spahn begins. The health minister praised the progress of the German vaccination campaign and declared that Astrazeneca’s prioritization would be completely lifted. “In other words, the doctors decide who is on when and with which vaccine.”

Update from May 6th, 5.43pm: The health minister’s statement is postponed a bit. Afterwards, Spahn will not only comment on the vaccinations of children and adolescents, but also on the vaccination prioritization of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Spahn wants to cancel the order.

Update from May 6th, 5:24 pm: In a few minutes, Jens Spahn will appear in front of the cameras. A press conference after the conversation with the health ministers of the federal states is scheduled for 5.30 p.m.

Corona: Conference of Family Ministers calls for rapid vaccination of adolescents after admission

Update from May 6, 4:20 p.m.: The Federal and State Family Ministers’ Conference has spoken out in favor of vaccinating young people as quickly as possible after vaccines have been approved for 12 to 15 year olds. “If the vaccine is approved, then we must do everything we can to ensure that vaccinations can be carried out very, very quickly,” said Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) on Thursday. The Conference of Family Ministers supported all efforts to vaccinate children from the age of twelve as of this summer.

The approval of a vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds is foreseeable, said Giffey. According to Giffey, around three million people belong to this age group nationwide. The implementation of the vaccination campaign for young people depends on functioning logistics and good coordination.

The conference chairwoman and Bavarian Family Minister Carolina Trautner (CSU) emphasized that since children currently do not have access to vaccination protection, it is all the more important that adults accept the vaccination offer. This applies in particular to employees of day-care centers and teachers.

Corona vaccination for children: Spahn plan leaked – vaccination offer until the end of the summer holidays

Initial report: Berlin – The corona vaccinations in Germany are advancing day by day. Almost 1.1 million people were vaccinated on Wednesday. Now the government is also planning to vaccinate children – in the lead of Health Minister Jens Spahn.

The CDU politician * intends that all children between the ages of twelve and 18 in the respective federal state should receive a vaccination offer by the end of the summer vacation. This emerges from a draft resolution for a meeting with the health ministers of the 16 federal states on Thursday, about which both Business Insider, as well as picture to report. According to this, vaccination should be given in pediatrician practices in particular.

The children and adolescents should only be vaccinated with the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer *. Around ten million vaccine doses are required for this. In this context, the pharmaceutical company based in Mainz refers to the high level of effectiveness and tolerance, even in younger age groups. For the time being, children and adolescents could only be immunized with Biontech, as there are no corresponding approvals for other vaccines.

Corona vaccination for children: “Each country will develop a concept by the end of May”

Spahn wants to discuss the exact procedure with the health chiefs of the federal states on Thursday afternoon (from 4 p.m.). The 16 ministers were responsible for ensuring clarity quickly. “Each country will work out a concept by the end of May that will ensure the outlined vaccinations until the end of the summer vacation,” says the working paper.

This could be done, for example, “by explicitly inviting these age groups to the vaccination centers, through serial vaccinations in schools or in comparable ways”. At the beginning of June, the federal and state governments should discuss this and initiate a final proposal for a resolution.

Corona in Germany: By the end of the summer holidays at the latest – children and adolescents should be vaccinated

The prerequisite for this is the approval of the Biontech vaccine for the corresponding age group. Spahn expects approval by the European Medicines Agency in June, but apparently at the same time dampened expectations. Not all children could be immunized immediately in June. However, everyone should be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer holidays at the latest.

When this is exactly varies from state to state. In many northern countries such as Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania or Schleswig-Holstein, the big holidays end at the end of July, in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg in mid-September. (rjs / as)