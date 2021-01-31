AstraZeneca will finally deliver an additional nine million vaccines in the first quarter of the year, after reaching a new agreement with the European Commission yesterday. The arrangement brings to 40 million the doses of the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford that the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company will initially distribute to the European Union.

The commitment improves on the offer made by the company last week, when it reported that performance at its Belgium plant was lower than expected and there would be delays in supplying the EU order.

Even so, the commitment falls far short of the 80 million vials that were believed to be insured to be distributed among the 27 EU states before Easter. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a Twitter message that the drug’s distribution “will begin a week ahead of schedule.” He also assured that AstraZeneca will initially expand “its manufacturing capacity in Europe.”

The unease among European countries due to the fluctuation in the commitments to deliver the agreed and paid vaccines became evident yesterday when Germany also threatened to take legal action against laboratories that do not “respect their obligations” to deliver vaccines to the EU.

The dispute over the terms agreed in the EU agreement with the pharmaceutical company splashed the United Kingdom, which invested in the development of the Oxford University vaccine, acquired 100 million doses and believes that the fulfillment of its contract with AstraZeneca is assured. The European Commission threatened to cut off the supply of vaccines abroad and extended the ban on exports to Northern Ireland, jeopardizing the delicate Irish protocol of the ‘Brexit’ agreement. The mess was solved in phone calls between London, Brussels and Dublin.

Collaboration



Michael Gove, Minister of the Cabinet with responsibility in the Joint Committee of the EU and the United Kingdom, affirmed yesterday that the EU “made a mistake, that has been recognized” and expressed the will to “work with our friends and neighbors” to overcome together the pandemic.

The British Executive is willing to assist in solving production problems, but will not divert surplus vaccine supplies to the EU or less developed countries until its national vaccination program is completed. “We must first ensure that our population is vaccinated,” Commerce Minister Lizz Trust told Sky News. The conservative policy argued that it is “necessary” to confirm receipt of the contracted doses with Pfizer and AstraZeneca, in this first phase of the process, and pointed out that they do not expect any blockage from the EU on supplies from the European continent.

The United Kingdom imposed a ban on the export of medicines and health products associated with COVID-19 treatments, from paracetamol to semaglutide and inhalers. The list includes more than 170 products, added since March 2020, in this commercial ban that, according to the Government, essentially affects drug wholesalers.