The coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca it offers limited protection against the South African variant, according to preliminary results of a new study, to be published Monday.

The investigation carried out by experts from the aforementioned British center and the South African University of the Witwatersrand – whose findings were advanced yesterday by the British newspaper Financial Times (FT) – showed that the preparation it “significantly” reduces its effectiveness against this mutation.

Among the variants that currently concern scientists, in addition to the aforementioned South African, the so-called British and Brazilian, since it seems that they are transmitted more quickly.

In this country, more than a hundred cases of infections by this South African variant have been detected.

The AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine. AFP photo

A spokesman for the pharmaceutical company clarified to local media that in this “small phase I / II of the clinical trial, the preliminary results have shown limited efficacy against mild and moderate disease caused mainly by the South African variant B.1.351 “.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson indicated that they have not yet been able to adequately determine whether the formulation would prevent serious illnesses and hospitalizations caused by the aforementioned mutation since most of the participants -2,000 people- they were mostly young and healthy adults.

He did express confidence that the preparation would offer protection against serious cases. because it creates neutralizing antibodiesIt’s similar to those for other vaccines.

On Friday, the lead investigator for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine trials, Andrew Pollard, revealed that this same preparation it is effective in the fight against the new British variant.

In addition, that same day representatives of the British health service pointed out that the tests aimed at tracking the South African variant in England could take up to two weeks.

Faced with the South African variant, the Oxford / AstraZeneca product “may not reduce the total number of cases, but still can protect against death, hospitalizations and the most serious forms of the disease“Gilbert, who is leading the development of this vaccine, told the BBC on Sunday.

However, it could “take a while” to determine its efficacy against the new variant, which is increasingly prevalent among the elderly in the UK, he added.

The United Kingdom continues to advance its national vaccination program towards its goal of immunizing 15 million citizens by the next day 15 – and to date has inoculated the preparation to more than 11 million people.

According to the latest official data, the country as a whole has registered 18,262 new infections and 828 deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 112,192 since the start of the pandemic.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB