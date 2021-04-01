According to a new decision, only people aged 60 and over are eligible for the Astrazeneca vaccination. The teachers ‘association is concerned that teachers’ vaccinations will therefore be paused.

Berlin – The change in the age limit for vaccination with Astrazeneca, which is now officially called Vaxzevria, is causing uncertainty for many people. The German Teachers’ Association has described this as a “catastrophic setback for the vaccination of teachers, which is just getting underway”. Association president Heinz-Peter Meidinger called for a quick opportunity for teachers under 60 to be vaccinated with Biontech / Pfizer and soon with Johnson & Johnson.

“If this exchange does not take place immediately, there will be no more vaccinations for teachers in April,” said Meidinger German press agency. Due to the increasing corona infections, it is difficult to open schools. The vaccination freeze would make the delicate situation even worse.

Astrazeneca vaccination: Young people can continue to be vaccinated at their own risk

In most of the federal states there are currently Easter holidays. Many schools plan to open the week after Easter or a week later, if the incidences are not too high. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, people who work in childcare facilities, day care or in elementary schools, special schools or special schools can be vaccinated since February 24th.

On Tuesday evening, the federal and state governments followed the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) that the Astrazeneca preparation should only be used for people aged 60 and over. Younger people can continue to be vaccinated with it after consulting a doctor and at their own risk. The background is cases of blood clots (thromboses) in cerebral veins. Astrazeneca vaccinations only started again in mid-March after a vaccination break of a few days and new checks. It is still unclear what happens to people under the age of 60 who have already received their first vaccination. (dp / dpa)