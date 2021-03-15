AstraZeneca: no evidence of blood clots due to the vaccine

AstraZeneca said there is “no evidence” that its COVID-19 vaccine increases the risk of blood clots, as Ireland joined a number of European countries that have suspended its use as a precautionary step.

Officials in the Netherlands, Ireland and one region of Italy have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, after reports of strokes and the death of a teacher in Italy due to the Covid-19 vaccination.

The Italian region of Piedmont announced on Sunday that it will suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine out of “extreme caution” until they discover whether the vaccination is linked to the death of the teacher.

Luigi Genesio Icardi, the health commissioner for the northern Italian region, said the death of the teacher in the town of Biella was the first problem faced by Piedmont with suspected links to the vaccine.

Hours later, however, Piedmont officials restarted the introduction of the AstraZeneca vaccination, using different doses of the vaccine, after determining the dose to be used on the deceased teacher.

The company said it had conducted a “careful review” of the available data on those who received the AstraZeneca injection in Britain and the European Union.

“About 17 million people in the European Union and the United Kingdom have now received our vaccine, and the number of blood clots reported in this group is less than the hundreds of cases that would have been expected in the general population,” said company medical officer Ann Taylor in a statement.