Italy, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Luxembourg. These are the countries that have decided to stop vaccination with the AstraZeneca doses, either in its entirety or only with the specific batch that has set off alarms with several thrombotic episodes in the European Union. For now, 22 cases have been reported throughout the European territory, although in Austria one of these patients has died with multiple thrombosis. Just the case that has set off the alarms.

Despite the decision of many countries, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has communicated to member countries your recommendation to “continue administering” the doses of this pharmaceutical company, since, as indicated, “The benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks.” For this reason, Spain has decided to continue with the inoculation of this vaccine, so it decides to wait and see how this situation evolves before making a decision about AstraZeneca.

Spain received 228,000 doses of this affected batch

After knowing the decision of these countries, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) reported that Spain received on February 12 a total of 228,000 doses of this affected batch, which was distributed in 16 more countries. Some doses that have been paralyzed in part of Europe due to clotting problems in patients who received the vaccine. In addition, the same organization assured that these doses, corresponding to lot ABV5300, have already been administered.

“Until now, no relevant adverse event has been recorded in Spain of the type that have been reported in Austria with the AstraZeneca vaccine “, they assure from the AEMPS. These 228,000 vaccines were distributed by all the autonomous communities according to “population distribution”, as the Ministry of Health has assured 20 minutes. In addition, the health authority informs that it has initiated the relevant investigations by the European Risk Assessment Committee of the European Medicines Agency (PRAC).

However, the AEMPS assures that “coagulation alterations and, among them, thrombotic events, have not been established as a possible adverse reaction from this vaccine and they do not appear as such in the technical data sheet of the medicine ”. This Friday the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has confirmed that the batch has already been administered in Spain, and has requested “prudence and tranquility”, since the EMA does not find a causal relationship between the thrombi and the vaccine. The batch ABV5300 was administered to some members of the Police Investigation Units (UIP) of the National Police and the Local Police of the Community of Madrid.

Spain postpones decision to inoculate people over 65

At the same time that Health has defined the high-risk groups for vaccination, it has ensured that Spain postpones the decision to administer AstraZeneca doses to people over 55 years of age, until they are 65. As reported by the Ministry of Health, it will wait until “there is an evaluation and opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the adverse effects of this vaccine.”

Of course, they ensure that the decision It has nothing to do with the cases of thrombosis that have been known this Thursday. The decision to wait to allow AstraZeneca vaccination until age 65 is made after failing to reach an agreement at Thursday’s meeting, a debate that will continue in the coming days.

Darias asks for ‘tranquility’ and remembers that there are no cases in Spain

As the news broke about the stoppage of vaccination with AstraZeneca in several countries, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has wanted to leave a message of “tranquility and prudence” before the information. The minister recalled that, so far, no thrombotic effect related to the inoculation of the vaccine has been recorded in Spain.

“We are in good hands”, Darias assured this Thursday. In fact, the Minister of Health has stressed that, in Spain, of the 121,000 people vaccinated (data collected in the report dated February 21 – currently there are 769,415 people vaccinated with AstraZeneca-), only 69 cases have been reported with “adverse events”, most with fever, as collected the report of the Spanish Pharmacovigilance System for Medicines for Human Use (SEFV-H).

Who has received the AstraZeneca vaccine?

Since its approval and the arrival of the first doses to Spain, our country decided to vaccinate with these doses only people between 18 and 55 years old, given the lack of studies in older age groups. Therefore, it was necessary to reconfigure and update the vaccination strategy in Spanish territory, cStarting with essential workers, such as security forces, teachers or health workers on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic, as long as they are not over 55 years old.