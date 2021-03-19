The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has made a decision on AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine. The vaccine should be vaccinated again in Germany from Friday.

Update from March 18, 8:16 p.m.: The press conference in Berlin is over. According to Health Minister Jens Spahn, AstraZeneca can be vaccinated again from Friday.

Update from March 18, 8:14 p.m.: Spahn asserts that in Germany only vaccination appointments with AstraZeneca have been canceled in the last few days. In addition, Germany, like other countries, is able to absorb the stop with additional vaccines such as those from Biontech / Pfizer.

Update from March 18, 8:12 p.m.: Now Spahn is once again answering questions from the press present. What does the AstraZeneca stop mean for the German vaccination strategy? “There has been less vaccination in the last four days,” said Spahn, who once again affirmed that he had made a “necessary” decision. “Now it is time to make up these four days again.”

Update from March 18, 8:11 p.m.: Cichutek emphasizes that it is still unclear whether the cases of cerebral vein thrombosis are causally related to the vaccine.

Update from March 18, 8:10 p.m.: Cichutek says in Germany there were twelve cases of sinus vein thrombosis in women who were all under 55 years old by Thursday noon. Two of them died from it. There was another fatal outcome in a man.

Update from March 18, 8:09 p.m.: Now speaking, Klaus Cichutek, President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute. He again refers to the side effects that have occurred at AstraZeneca and explains that he supports the EMA’s decision. “Overall, it can be said that the information is there for those who want to be vaccinated. It is made clear that this is a very rare event, and it is made clear that insofar as the vaccinations continue to have a positive benefit-risk profile and can continue to be vaccinated. ”The benefits clearly outweigh the risks. Cichutek emphasizes that it is still unclear whether the cases of cerebral vein thrombosis are causally related to the vaccine.

AstraZeneca: Vaccinations in Germany are to be resumed on Friday

Update from March 18, 8:07 p.m.: AstraZeneca will be vaccinated again in Germany from Friday. “This is an important common sign,” said the Minister of Health. “The campaign must now move on quickly.”

Update from March 18, 8:05 p.m.: In addition, there is a certain “precautionary obligation” towards people in the country who want to be vaccinated. You should now also be fully informed. The decision to stop vaccination with the vaccine was not an easy one for Spahn. However, it is always a matter of “weighing up the benefits and risks” with vaccines.

Update from March 18, 8:03 p.m.: Spahn sees the EMA’s assessments as “a good decision”. It was “right” to stop the vaccinations for the time being. “The EMA’s analysis confirms our approach”. Because “to let doctors continue to vaccinate without this assessment of the vaccination would have been irresponsible,” said the Minister of Health.

Update from March 18, 7:58 p.m.: Well then: In a few minutes Jens Spahn and Klaus Cichutek will comment on the assessment of the EMA. We will keep you up to date on all important statements in this text

Update from March 18, 6.41 p.m.: Will Health Minister Jens Spahn appear in front of the camera again today? A statement in the early evening was canceled. The transmitter ntv reports that Spahn would like to comment in the course of the evening, but no specific time is known at the moment. But the first cities and ministers have spoken out that they want to vaccinate again with AstraZeneca soon. Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU), for example, would like to resume vaccination with the vaccine as soon as possible after the positive assessment by the EMA. “It is important that the federal government immediately gives the green light and that we can again assign vaccination appointments with Astrazeneca. We want to quickly pull the lever in Bavaria and use Astrazeneca again as soon as possible, ”he said.

The EMA had previously reaffirmed the safety of Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine. However, an extra warning will be added against possible rare cases of blood clots (thrombosis) in cerebral veins, according to a special meeting of the safety committee.

And the North Rhine-Westphalian state capital Düsseldorf wants to start vaccinations with the active ingredient from AstraZeneca again on Friday – they expect a decree from the Federal Ministry of Health for the release of the vaccine on Thursday evening. That said Mayor Stephan Keller (CDU) on Thursday afternoon in the meeting of the city council. The district of Viersen had previously announced that it would also be vaccinated again with Astrazeneca from Friday morning at 8 a.m. Other districts and cities still want to wait and see.

Decision on AstraZeneca vaccine: Spahn-PK canceled for the time being

Update from March 18, 5:59 p.m.: Now the press conference with Jens Spahn and Klaus Cichutek has been canceled at short notice. Numerous cameras had already been set up in the Federal Chancellery and the Minister of Health and the Chancellor were expected. It is unclear why Merkel and Spahn did not appear in front of the press. The vaccination summit is now on the program on Friday. At the latest then Merkel and Spahn will comment on the latest developments. However, it is certain that the federal government will follow the EMA recommendation. This means that vaccinations with AstraZeneca could soon be possible again in Germany.

Jens Spahn actually wanted to speak up after the EMA statement in Berlin.

Update from March 18, 5:35 p.m.: Angela Merkel’s press statement has been canceled at short notice. It is unclear why the Chancellor will not comment on the EMA’s decision. Health Minister Jens Spahn will soon be available to answer questions. Klaus Cichutek, President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, will also speak.

Update from March 18, 5:12 p.m.: The decision has been made. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has just given the green light for vaccination with AstraZeneca. The EMA does not see an increased risk of blood clots from AstraZeneca vaccination. However, an extra warning of possible rare blood clots (thromboses) in cerebral veins is included in the case of possible side effects.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn will comment on the decision shortly.

EMA decision on AstraZeneca: Federal government is eagerly awaiting assessment

Initial notification: Brussels – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently advising on the Astrazeneca vaccine. Today, Thursday (March 18), the EU authorities are to announce whether they will continue to hold onto the preparation or not. The vaccine is currently being checked again because Germany and other countries had suspended the vaccinations because of several cases of thrombosis. In Germany, there are 13 reported cases of blood clots in cerebral veins related to vaccinations. This was announced by the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin.

The German government is eagerly awaiting the assessment of the EU authority on the Astrazeneca vaccine. The assessment of the EMA should be binding, as the department of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Wednesday (March 17th). In addition, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) and the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) advise on the vaccine. Both Jens Spahn and the President of the PEI responsible for such approvals in Germany want to comment today on the consequences of the decision of the EU authority.

Astrazenca: German doctors assume that the vaccine will continue to be used under new conditions

The majority of German doctors assume that Astrazeneca will remain approved. However, conditions are expected. “Then there could perhaps be an approval with restrictions – for example only for certain age groups or, for example, without the simultaneous use of the pill,” said the head of the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVNO), Frank Bergmann. The specialist lawyer for medical law, Alexander Ehlers, considers a general stop of the vaccine to be unlikely.

So far, the EMA has assessed the benefits associated with the Astrazeneca vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19 as greater than the risk of side effects. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned against hasty conclusions regarding a vaccination freeze.

Decision of the EU authority: Federal government is eagerly awaiting assessment by the EMA

Immediately after the expected EMA evaluation, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers want to connect by conference call this Friday (March 19th). The next steps in the vaccination campaign in Germany are to be discussed. The schedule for a broad vaccination start in doctors’ offices should also be discussed. Health Minister Spahn temporarily stopped vaccinations with the Astrazenca vaccine on Monday. Of the 13 reported cases of thrombosis following vaccination, three were fatal. According to the health authority, those affected are twelve women and one man between 20 and 63 years of age.

The EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had emphasized that she trusted the vaccine Astrazeneca. She expects a “clear statement” from the EMA. The vaccine plays an important role in the EU vaccination strategy. The vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer is currently struggling with delivery problems, but the EU is targeting 70 million doses in the second quarter alone.

Astrazeneca is particularly important for vaccination strategy: Can be vaccinated without strong cooling

The particular advantage of this vaccine: Since the vaccine does not have to be strongly cooled, it could also be easily vaccinated by general practitioners. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, EU countries have been struggling with a shortage of vaccines. In the coming weeks, however, more and more people should be able to be vaccinated.

In Germany, for example, the problems of tight doses and overloaded appointment hotlines are to be resolved. The largest shipment of vaccine is expected from Biontech / Pfizer – according to previous plans, 40.2 million doses in the second quarter alone. The vaccine Astrazeneca should be there with 16.9 million doses. 6.4 million cans of Moderna were also planned.

Approval of further vaccines expected: Johnson – & – Johnson and Sputnik V

In addition, delivery of the Johnson & Johnson fabric is expected to start in the second half of April. It should be decided in May or June whether the preparation Curevac (Tübingen, Netherlands) will be approved. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V could also be approved. The state chiefs of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia made a corresponding demand in the newspapers of the Funke media group.

The current problem is clear: When it comes to vaccination, there is a race against time. The third wave of infections is imminent. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) expects exponential growth and the British mutation of the coronavirus makes severe disease more likely. Nationwide, according to the RKI, the seven-day incidence on Thursday (March 18) was 90 and thus significantly higher than the day before. (Astrid Theil / dpa)

