Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn wants to cancel the sequence for vaccinations with Astrazeneca. And prioritizing other vaccines could soon be a thing of the past.

Berlin – Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn would like to immediately revoke the prioritization for corona vaccinations with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca. “In general at Astrazeneca we will say clearly for both medical practices and vaccination centers that there is no longer any prioritization there,” said Spahn on Wednesday evening in the WDR program “Current Hour”. He will speak to the 16 state health ministers on Thursday about lifting the vaccination prioritization with Astrazeneca *.

With the lifting of the vaccination prioritization, everyone, regardless of age or previous illness, can be immunized with Astrazeneca. Everyone who wants to be vaccinated with Astrazeneca should also be vaccinated. When asked when this should apply, the CDU * politician said: “For Astrazeneca now, that’s my suggestion.” Some federal states have already canceled the specified order for the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“If the deliveries continue as I expect,” the prioritization of the other vaccines could probably be ended in June, says Jens Spahn. Currently, the elderly, those with previous illnesses and particularly vulnerable or systemically relevant occupational groups are given priority. Since April, people in vaccination group three have received approval in Germany. *

Spahn and Lauterbach: Astrazeneca lifted the prioritization

The SPD * health expert Karl Lauterbach is also calling for the vaccination sequence with Astrazeneca to be canceled. “If older people do not attend the vaccination appointment with Astrazeneca and insist on Biontech or Moderna, these doses are missing from the younger ones,” Lauterbach told the business magazine Business Insider. He also advocates offering the vaccine to everyone, regardless of age.

Jens Spahn also spoke out in favor of more flexibility when administering the necessary second Astrazeneca vaccination. The second dose of vaccine should be given four to twelve weeks after the first vaccination. “We have now regularly done twelve weeks because the effectiveness is higher. However, we will now enable significantly more flexibility, ”explained Spahn. “Many now prefer to have the second vaccination earlier, also with a view to the summer – with Astrazeneca this is also possible within the approval process.” (dpa / AFP / jsch) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

