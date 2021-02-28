“Two trains are racing towards each other,” warns SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach. He vehemently rejects an idea from Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder.

Berlin – “Söder’s suggestion, ‘Astra for everyone’ is wrong”: The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach tweeted this Sunday – as a reaction to the CSU * boss’s approach. Markus Söder had advocated changing the sequence of vaccinations because of the corona vaccine with the image problem: “Before he stays lying down, vaccinate whoever wants to. No can of AstraZeneca should be left over or thrown away. “

Lauterbach now contradicted Bavaria’s Prime Minister: “If we use it for the elderly, no vaccine will be left lying around and numerous deaths will be prevented,” he wrote. In further tweets, the epidemiologist and politician explained how he could imagine easing.

Lauterbach approaches Söder about Astrazeneca:

“Two trains are racing towards each other,” stated Lauterbach. The third wave in the pandemic has started and can no longer be stopped. He is certain that the B.1.1.7 * mutation will “fully prevail” in Germany. In his opinion, openings were only possible if two measures were combined:

The first vaccination all Prefer vaccines.

Carry out an antigen test * once a week in companies and schools.

Those who cannot get the latter should go to a test center. On the day of the test, you should then be allowed to go back to the shops with the corresponding certificate, according to Lauterbach: “This is how you make a virtue out of necessity: openings become an incentive for testing.”

His suggestion for the next step: extend the antigen tests – as soon as sufficient available – to twice a week. “With the strategy, the R-value sinks to below 1”, believes Lauterbach – even with the mutant B.1.1.7.

Corona easing? Söder and Merkel speak of openings – Spahn warns

Markus Söder and Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) recently spoke of an “opening matrix” or “opening steps”. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU *) warned on Friday at the same time to “be extremely careful and careful”.

First of all, it must be observed, for example, whether the openings in schools and daycare centers are driving up the number of infections or not. The targeted 7-day incidence of a maximum of 35 has not been achieved in many places – and is currently not achievable for many federal states. (frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA