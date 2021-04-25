ofThomas Eldersch shut down

Vaccine damage with the Astrazeneca vaccine is very rare. Should they still occur, the question arises who is liable for them.

Munich – Hardly any other topic in connection with the corona pandemic * has been written and reported as often in the past few weeks and months as the problem-weathered vaccine from Astrazeneca *. The possible side effects of the vaccine were also discussed again and again. The very rare occurrence of cerebral or sinus vein thrombosis (SVT) – which can be potentially fatal – was the focus.

Now the drug has been released for all people in many federal states such as Saxony, Bavaria, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Berlin and soon also Bremen, regardless of the sequence of vaccinations. The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) recommends, however, that the vaccine should only be used in people over the age of 60. Younger people could still get vaccinated at their own risk after consulting a doctor. But what happens if there are side effects – who is liable then?

So far, Astrazena’s corona vaccine has been administered 4.7 times in Germany

According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, a little over 4.7 million first vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine “Vaxzevria” had been carried out in Germany by April 20. In addition, there are another 10,211 second vaccinations. By April 21, 63 cases of cerebral / sinus vein thrombosis had occurred. Twelve people died as a result. Also because of these comparatively low numbers, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is sticking to the vaccine and making it clear that it could be used without restriction at any age.

Should side effects * arise after the administration of the agent, the respective health insurance company is initially liable for any treatment costs. The North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians has confirmed this to the news channel n-tv. However, if there are long-term consequences up to and including occupational disability, it becomes more difficult to assume the costs. Actually, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, the respective federal state would have to pay for the later care, as it recommended the corona vaccination *. “But the state is out because it only recommended Astrazeneca for people under 60”, medical lawyer Britta Konrad from Berlin told n-tv.

Corona vaccination with Astrazeneca: Patients could be left with the costs

So who would be responsible if the state were out? “Younger people can only be vaccinated with Astrazeneca if they decide to do so together with the vaccinating doctor and after careful consultation with an individual risk analysis.” This is what it says on the website of the Federal Ministry of Health. Thus, according to attorney Konrad, liability is transferred to a third party, the doctor. However, he pointed out all the risks in the clarification meeting and had this confirmed in writing, so he is not liable. Thus, in the end, the patient himself pulled the buck and could be left with the financial consequences.

However, the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians says that the Federal Ministry of Health could still clarify that “the state’s statutory liability would also apply to vaccination damage to such persons”. But initially there was no statement from the ministry.

It is also interesting that cerebral or sinus vein thrombosis does not only occur in the Astranzeneca vaccine. Such a side effect has also occurred with the mRNA vaccine from Biontech *. According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, her drug Comirnaty has been vaccinated around 11.5 million times so far. A little over 5.3 million additional vaccinations were carried out. A total of twelve cases resulted in SVT. Three people died from it. (tel) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

