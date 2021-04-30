A nurse holds a vial of AstraZeneca’s vaccine last week in Argentina. LUIS ACOSTA / AFP

The pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, one of the laboratories that have managed to launch an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, obtained a net profit of 1,562 million dollars (1,288 million euros) in the first quarter of the year. That figure represents an increase of 108.2% compared to 780 million dollars in the same period of 2020.

More information

In a statement sent this Friday to the London Stock Exchange, where it is listed, the company reported that earnings before taxes reached 1,608 million dollars (1,326 million euros) between January and March, compared to 935 million euros. dollars (771 million euros) from the same quarter of last year. Investors have responded positively to the announcement, with AstraZeneca’s share price rising almost 3% in the early stages of trading this Friday.

Total revenues in the period were 7,320 million dollars (6,039 million euros), an increase of 15.2% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Of that amount, 275 million dollars (227 million euros) are directly attributable to its vaccine against covid-19, one of the four available for inoculation in the European Union. This is the first time the laboratory has disclosed its billing for the vaccine.

The income statement of the Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company (United Kingdom) also benefited from an increase in its sales of new treatments, in particular oncology, another of its specialties.

The total assets of the company stood, as of March 31, at 64,926 million dollars (53,563 million euros). For its part, the net debt climbed by 95 million dollars (78.3 million euros) to 12,205 million dollars (10,069 million euros).

The CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, highlighted this Friday the “solid progress” achieved by the pharmaceutical company in the first quarter of the year and added that it continues to advance in a portfolio of important drugs. Soriot noted that all regions recorded good growth, with continued profitability and cash generation despite the continued negative impact of the pandemic on the diagnoses and treatments of many ailments.