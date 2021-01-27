The British pharmaceutical group, AstraZeneca, denied that it withdrew from a meeting organized by the European Union on Wednesday to explain the reasons for its delay in delivering vaccines against the emerging corona virus, confirming its intention to participate in a meeting held during the day.

“We have not withdrawn, we will attend the meeting with representatives of the European Union at a later time during the day,” a spokesman for the group said in a statement to AFP, after a senior European official told AFP that the group “withdrew” from the meeting on Wednesday morning.