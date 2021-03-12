AstraZeneca doesn’t lift its head. At least not in the European Union. In full controversy over the safety of its vaccine due to the appearance of thrombi in some patients who were inoculated with its formula, the Swedish-British company has agreed, again, to reduce the number of vaccines it will deliver to 27 in the first quarter of the year. The laboratory, according to a document seen by Reuters, will deliver 30 million doses by the end of March, a third of what was contemplated in the initial contract signed with the EU and 25% less than what the company promised less than a month ago, when AstraZeneca got into war with the European Commission that was close to ending up in court.

Meanwhile, and given the new supply problems, the Ministry of Health will not preventively withdraw the batch of AstraZeneca vaccines, which has been blocked in others in the European Union for fear that it is behind some episodes of thrombi and deaths detected so far in Denmark, Austria and Italy. That consignment will not be pushed aside simply because it no longer exists. «The batch of AstraZeneca blocked in other countries in Spain has already been delivered and administered. That batch is gone, “Carolina Darias revealed today, who explained that all of these doses have already been delivered to the autonomous communities, which have already used it with the groups indicated by the Public Health Commission. In other words, mainly among essential professionals under 55 years of age, such as police, firefighters or teachers.

According to health sources, who did not specify how many injectables ended up in Spain, the suspected batch contained one million vials and was distributed among 17 of the European Union countries. Six of these states (Austria, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Italy) they have withdrawn from the vaccination centers the vials of that consignment that they had left to inoculate and three other European countries (Denmark, Norway and Iceland) have suspended vaccination with any consignment of AstraZeneca.

One day after fear took hold of the health systems of half of Europe after the last cases detected in Denmark, Darias, in RNE, insisted that Spain does not consider stopping the vaccination campaign with the AstraZeneca formula, of which until this Thursday I had received 1,700,500 doses, of which 769,415 had already been injected, although no citizen has yet received the two punctures mandatory to achieve immunity. «It is a safe vaccine, so say the European and Spanish regulatory bodies. I want to send a message of tranquility, “insisted the head of Health, who announced that Spain, in any case,” will go hand in hand “with what is set by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

On Thursday the EMA announced that it will investigate the suspected cases of embolism registered after vaccination, but the Committee for the Evaluation of Risks in Pharmacovigilance (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency recommended to continue with the vaccination of AstraZeneca doses since “The benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks.” “Currently there is no evidence that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects of this vaccine,” so the PRAC called for continuing to use prophylaxis while investigating the origin of these “thromboembolic events.”