AstraZeneca, councilor D’Amato: “In Lazio 10% of people reject the vaccine mix”
On the AstraZeneca case, Lazio does not want to take an alternative path to that of the government, but feels obliged to respond to the fears of citizens who do not believe in the scientific value of the choices made by AIFA and CTS. This is the message that the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, launches in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
The Region deems the information from the Ministry of Health insufficient to support the green light to heterologous vaccination, and believes it is possible to give those under 60 already vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZenea the chance to complete the immunization cycle with the same serum. “We were the first to respond to vaccination plans. We immunize around 64,000 citizens every day. Not only were we consistent with national strategies, but the pace of administration did not slow down even when appointments were skipped elsewhere due to the spread of fear about thrombosis episodes ”, recalls D’Amato. “We want all doubts to be dispelled,” he adds.
The doubts come directly from the citizens. “We receive floods of letters from informed citizens, of medium-high cultural level, especially teachers and university professors between 50 and 60 years old, who would like not to change vaccines and stay on Vaxzevria as they are not convinced that the mix is safe. Their objections cannot be overlooked, they are about 10 percent of the vaccinated. Most of the recalls were performed using Pfizer-BioNTech, as prescribed by the ministry. But how do we solve these cases ”, the Councilor asks.
“The circular of the ministry and Aifa’s determination are discordant: the first is peremptory, the second is possible, just read article 2 well: it does not exclude that the doctor can decide in science and conscience which type of vaccine to administer using the mechanism off label (prescription not contained in the leaflet). Or we have to resort to the obligation ”. For D’Amato “the obligation is a mistake” because the most effective way is that of persuasion. “We are not in the army where orders have to be respected.”
“Better to give a double dose of Vaxzevria to those who ask for it, after signing a specific informed consent, which deny the second dose, moreover dangerous risk given that if the prophylaxis is not completed there is the risk of being infected by the Delta variant, the so-called Indian. One day we could be accused of not having guaranteed adequate protection to those who, half vaccinated, took the virus and suffered damage. And then there are the rights of doctors who ask me how to behave “, he explains referring to doctors who” are afraid of being reported if they dispense a type of vaccine other than the one required or vice versa. They too must be able to work in peace ”.
On the Regional Open Days in which the under-60s were given the opportunity to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca, D’Amato explains that, before establishing them, the Region had received “the reassurance of being able to give Vaxzevria also to young people”, but remembers having suspended them when they emerged the first suspicions about the risk of the vaccine. “We have always given Pfizer to the graduates”, he assures.
