AstraZeneca, councilor D’Amato: “In Lazio 10% of people reject the vaccine mix”

On the AstraZeneca case, Lazio does not want to take an alternative path to that of the government, but feels obliged to respond to the fears of citizens who do not believe in the scientific value of the choices made by AIFA and CTS. This is the message that the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, launches in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

The Region deems the information from the Ministry of Health insufficient to support the green light to heterologous vaccination, and believes it is possible to give those under 60 already vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZenea the chance to complete the immunization cycle with the same serum. “We were the first to respond to vaccination plans. We immunize around 64,000 citizens every day. Not only were we consistent with national strategies, but the pace of administration did not slow down even when appointments were skipped elsewhere due to the spread of fear about thrombosis episodes ”, recalls D’Amato. “We want all doubts to be dispelled,” he adds.

The doubts come directly from the citizens. “We receive floods of letters from informed citizens, of medium-high cultural level, especially teachers and university professors between 50 and 60 years old, who would like not to change vaccines and stay on Vaxzevria as they are not convinced that the mix is ​​safe. Their objections cannot be overlooked, they are about 10 percent of the vaccinated. Most of the recalls were performed using Pfizer-BioNTech, as prescribed by the ministry. But how do we solve these cases ”, the Councilor asks.