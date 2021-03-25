The pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca has subsequently submitted data on the effectiveness of its vaccine. The US health authority NIAID had previously questioned the informative value.

Cambridge – The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca sees the high effectiveness of its corona vaccine confirmed by updated data. The vaccine protects against Covid-19 with an effectiveness of 76 percent; for people over 65 years of age, this value is 85 percent, the company announced on Thursday morning, citing further data from a so-called Phase III study with around 32,500 test subjects. This means that among the older subjects in a vaccinated group, 85 percent fewer diseases occurred than among those in a control group. The effectiveness across all age groups in relation to severe disease is even 100 percent.

On Monday, however, the company announced that according to a new study, the vaccine was as effective as 79 percent against Covid-19. On Tuesday, the US health authority NIAID questioned the validity of data from Astrazeneca’s investigation into its vaccine. Astrazeneca then agreed to deliver data within 48 hours. In its statement, the NIAID did not doubt earlier studies, which also speak in favor of the product’s effectiveness.

Astrazeneca with new efficacy data: No safety concerns identified

Astrazeneca has now stated that the results of the interim analysis have been confirmed. The vaccine was well tolerated and no safety concerns related to the vaccine were identified. Astrazeneca research chief Mene Pangalos said it looks forward to filing an application for emergency approval in the US in the coming weeks.

The British-Swedish company developed the vaccine called AZD1222 together with Oxford University. It has been used extensively in the UK since January.

Germany and several other countries had suspended vaccination with the Astrazeneca substance for the time being because several cases of thrombosis in the cerebral veins were reported in relation to the vaccination. The vaccine is now being used again. (dpa / fmü)