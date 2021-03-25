AstraZeneca presented updated data on its coronavirus vaccine, according to which it is 76% effective against symptomatic forms of the disease, compared to the 79% previously announced.

The Anglo-Swedish laboratory indicated to the US Data Safety Monitoring Board that the efficacy of its vaccine was 100% to prevent severe cases of Covid-19, a figure similar to that previously announced.

AstraZeneca had pledged on Tuesday to provide recent figures within 48 hours to the US regulator overseeing these clinical studies, which had criticized the potentially “outdated” data on its vaccine.

The information came from a clinical trial conducted in the United States, Peru, and Chile.

AstraZeneca is accused by the European Union of not meeting delivery deadlines for doses and several governments doubt its suitability in patients over 65 years of age.

With information from ANSA.

JPE