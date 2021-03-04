The first Briton was vaccinated with the new Astrazeneca vaccine on Monday. But what side effects are there and what is in the new corona vaccine?

The British vaccine the Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca received emergency approval in the UK *. On Monday the first Briton was already with the new one Astrazeneca vaccine* vaccinated, like echo24.de* reported. “I’m so happy today Covid-19 vaccination and I’m really proud that it was invented in Oxford, ”said Pinker, according to one Press release.

The Oxford University and the company Astrazeneca now have the results of their vaccine studies in the English journal The Lancet released. The Results could cause fear at first glance: within the study there were some too Attendeesthat ins hospital had to be instructed, and even Deaths due to a corona disease. However, these people were part of the control group and did not receive the vaccine, but a placebo.

This is how the new vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca works

The vaccine of the Pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca works differently than that of Biontech *, Pfizer and Co. The Astrazeneca vaccine is not an mRNA vaccine *, it is based on the weakened version of one Cold virus of chimpanzees. It contains genetic material a surface protein with which the pathogen SARS-CoV-2 at human cells docks. The agent works in two ways: It is supposed to promote the formation of specific antibodies as well as T cells – both are important for the immune system.

What are the ingredients of the Astrazeneca vaccine?

The British government has the package insert for the Astrazeneca vaccine published to citizens about risks and Side effects of the active ingredient. They are ingredients:

L-histidine

L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate

Magnesium chloride hexahydrate

Polysorbate 80

Ethanol

Sucrose

Sodium chloride

Disodium edetate dihydrate

water

According to the manufacturer, one contains 0.5 milliliter vaccine dose 5 x 10 ^ 10 virus particles plus sodium and alcohol. The sodium dose is so low that the vaccine is considered low in sodium and so is the Alcohol content is with 0.0002 milligrams of ethanol per vaccination dose so small that it has no detectable effects. The water and sodium chloride (table salt) create a similar environment as that in the human cell prevails.

The British Astrazeneca vaccine: these are the side effects

The Side effects of the Astrazeneca vaccine hardly differ from the side effects of the Biontech vaccine *. The following side effects are loud Package insert previously known:

a headache

fever

Feeling weak

Dizziness, nausea, general malaise

Pain, bruising, warmth, redness, and itching at the injection site

increased sensitivity to pain

muscle pain

Loss of appetite

Swelling of the lymph nodes

The Side effects sometimes occurred with a high intensity, so that the Subjects Had to stay at home for several days. However, the side effects went away after a few days. In principle, these side effects are a positive sign that the immune system is on the vaccine responds.

For comparison: these are the known side effects of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine – Pain at the vaccination site: 66 to 83 percent of the subjects

– Fatigue: 34 to 59 percent of the subjects

– Headache: 25 to 52 percent of the subjects

– Muscle pain: 14 to 37 percent of the subjects

– Chills: 6 to 35 percent of subjects

– Pain in the limbs: 9 to 22 percent of the subjects

– Diarrhea: 8 to 12 percent of the subjects

– Fever: 11 percent of the older subjects, 16 percent of the younger subjects From the end of July to mid-November, 44,820 subjects were examined and the results were published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”. Around half of the Test subjects received the vaccine twice, the rest one placebo without effect.

Faulty study: is the Astrazeneca vaccine more effective than first thought?

Of the british vaccine the company Astrazeneca should, according to a first Press release just one effectiveness of around 70 percent – significantly less than that mRNA vaccines from Biontech and Pfizer, which according to studies are 90 percent effective. The result that the new Astrazeneca vaccine only works to 70 percent, but should be wrong.

In a group that accidentally came first vaccination only the half dose had got, lay the effectiveness instead of just 70 at 90 percent. Actually a paradox, since logically speaking, a stronger effect would be expected the other way round. Why the Astrazeneca vaccine works better at half the dose is still unclear.

For a vaccine to progress from inception to authorization in less than 12 months demonstrates #WhatScienceCanDo. The collective efforts and dedication from everyone involved has made this monumental achievement possible. pic.twitter.com/rHtlp7vkQi – AstraZeneca (@AstraZeneca) January 4, 2021

To the incorrect dosage it came from a measurement error. In the group that received only half the dose, however, there were only 2,700 subjects. Hence the Results not yet clear and the area in which the effectiveness of the UK vaccine is currently moving: between 67 and 97 percent. Therefore further Researches for a more accurate result.

Astrazeneca vaccine aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

The Participants in the study also regularly have them at home Corona smears made and sent in. So they could Researcher find that the Astrazeneca vaccine not just a disease with that Coronavirus prevented, but probably also the spread. Whether a vaccinated person is still contagious was determined by the others Vaccines not yet investigated.

“Very soon – as of today – there will be a few more vaccines from other manufacturers. With these we can further increase the daily vaccination numbers in Europe and Germany “, so @jensspahn in the @ThePioneerDe-Podcast.https://t.co/fVxDQR9SV0 – BMG (@BMG_Bund) January 4, 2021

Also in Germany should he Astrazeneca vaccine are also allowed. The approval of further vaccines in the EU helps to ensure that more people can be vaccinated in less time * and that herd immunity is created. The vaccine has not yet been approved in Germany. Germany has already received around 56.2 million doses of the vaccine in advance as part of an EU order Astrazeneca secured. A date when the EU medicines authority EMA will release the drug is not yet known. * echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

