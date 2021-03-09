The AstraZeneca vaccine has already made headlines for its side effects. But how severe are the British manufacturer’s side effects?

Update, March 5th: The image of the AstraZeneca vaccine is currently improving again after the British vaccine has received frequent criticism in the past few weeks. Especially when it comes to effectiveness, a lot has happened, like echo24.de * reports: Apparently the AstraZeneca vaccine should work better, the greater the interval between the first and second vaccine dose. A Scottish study* also shows that the probability of a severe course due to a corona infection drops by 94 percent when vaccinated with AstraZeneca. But what about them Side effects of the vaccine? Is there still reason to be concerned about this? heidelberg24.de* explains possible Side effects of AstraZeneca, Moderna and BioNTech.

After complaints from clinic employees about side effects, vaccinations are in Lower Saxony with the Corona vaccine from AstraZeneca has been temporarily stopped in two places, the reported German press agency In the middle of February. In the Braunschweig clinic, of 88 vaccinated employees, 37 were temporarily unable to work because of “vaccine reactions”. The other vaccinations would be temporarily suspended. Employees at the Emden Clinic also reported sick after vaccinations. That released a medial vortex and uncertainty among the population.

AstraZeneca: How severe are the UK vaccine side effects?

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reactions can occur with the mRNA vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna as well as with the vector-based AstraZeneca preparation. Ultimately, however, the expected side effects are generally a positive sign, because this is how the body shows that the vaccine works. The stronger a person’s immune system, the more violent the vaccination reactions are as the body works at full speed. Influenza-like symptoms such as fever, body aches, sweats, chills, headaches, nausea and a feeling of exhaustion are quite normal. Even if the Vaccination reactions can feel gross, they usually go away in a day or two.

The vaccine is good and effective, emphasized the President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, and the Secretary General of the German Society for Immunology, Carsten Watzl. The AstraZeneca vaccine hardly differs from the other active ingredients in terms of side effects, said Watzl. “One difference between the vaccines is that with mRNA vaccines, these side effects occur more and more frequently after the second vaccination instead of the first. At AstraZeneca it is exactly the opposite. “The body’s reactions to vaccinations are not surprising and are usually an expression of” that the vaccine does what it should do, namely one Immune reaction to trigger “.

AstraZeneca side effects: that’s what the experts say

So experts say there is no reason to doubt the AstraZeneca vaccine about its side effects. The bottom line is that the side effects are far more harmless than a corona infection. Of the AstraZeneca vaccine In the meantime, it had such a bad reputation that even those eligible for vaccination refused a vaccination appointment or simply did not show up for their appointment. As a result, there was a vaccination jam in Germany and the British vaccine was kept in heaps of unvaccinated in the refrigerator*.

The Standing Vaccination Commission now has the vaccine in Germany for older people over 65 years of age admitted*, as enough data are now available. The approval also for the elderly and the generally improving image of the British vaccine can help speed up the vaccination process in Germany.

AstraZeneca: These vaccine side effects are known

First report January 5th: The British vaccine the Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca received emergency approval in the UK. At the beginning of January, the first Briton was already using the new one AstraZeneca vaccine* vaccinated, like echo24.de* reported. “I’m so happy today Covid-19 vaccination and I’m really proud that it was invented in Oxford, ”said Pinker, according to one Press release.

The Oxford University and the company AstraZeneca now have the results of their vaccine studies in the English journal The Lancet published (as of January 5th). The Results could cause fear at first glance: within the study there were some too Attendeesthat ins hospital had to be instructed, and even Deaths due to a corona disease. However, these people were part of the control group and did not receive the vaccine, but a placebo.

This is how the new vaccine from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca works

The vaccine of the Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca works differently than that of Biontech, Pfizer and Co. The Astrazeneca vaccine is not an mRNA vaccine, it is based on the weakened version of one Cold virus of chimpanzees. It contains genetic material a surface protein with which the pathogen SARS-CoV-2 at human cells docks. The agent works in two ways: It is supposed to promote the formation of specific antibodies as well as T cells – both are important for the immune system.

What are the ingredients of the AstraZeneca vaccine?

The British government has the package insert for the AstraZeneca vaccine published to citizens about risks and Side effects of the active ingredient. They are ingredients:

L-histidine

L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate

Magnesium chloride hexahydrate

Polysorbate 80

Ethanol

Sucrose

Sodium chloride

Disodium edetate dihydrate

water

According to the manufacturer, one contains 0.5 milliliter vaccine dose 5 x 10 ^ 10 virus particles plus sodium and alcohol. The sodium dose is so low that the vaccine is considered low in sodium and so is the Alcohol content is with 0.0002 milligrams of ethanol per vaccination dose so small that it has no detectable effects. The water and sodium chloride (table salt) create a similar environment as that in the human cell prevails.

The UK AstraZeneca vaccine: these are the side effects

The Side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine hardly differ from the side effects of the Biontech vaccine *. The following side effects are loud Package insert previously known:

a headache

fever

Feeling weak

Dizziness, nausea, general malaise

Pain, bruising, warmth, redness, and itching at the injection site

increased sensitivity to pain

muscle pain

Loss of appetite

Swelling of the lymph nodes

The Side effects sometimes occurred with a high intensity, so that the Subjects Had to stay at home for several days. However, the side effects went away after a few days. In principle, these side effects are a positive sign that the immune system is on the vaccine responds.

For comparison: these are the known side effects of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine – Pain at the vaccination site: 66 to 83 percent of the subjects

– Fatigue: 34 to 59 percent of the subjects

– Headache: 25 to 52 percent of the subjects

– Muscle pain: 14 to 37 percent of the subjects

– Chills: 6 to 35 percent of subjects

– Pain in the limbs: 9 to 22 percent of the subjects

– Diarrhea: 8 to 12 percent of the subjects

– Fever: 11 percent of the older subjects, 16 percent of the younger subjects From the end of July to mid-November, 44,820 subjects were examined and the results were published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”. Around half of the Test subjects received the vaccine twice, the rest one placebo without effect.

Flawed Study: Is the AstraZeneca Vaccine More Effective Than First Thought?

Of the british vaccine the company AstraZeneca should, according to a first Press release just one effectiveness of around 70 percent – significantly less than that mRNA vaccines from Biontech and Pfizer, which according to studies are 90 percent effective. The result that the new AstraZeneca vaccine only works to 70 percent, but should be wrong.

In a group that accidentally came first vaccination only the half dose had got, lay the effectiveness instead of just 70 at 90 percent. Actually a paradox, since logically speaking, a stronger effect would be expected the other way round. Why the AstraZeneca vaccine works better at half the dose is still unclear.

To the incorrect dosage it came from a measurement error. In the group that received only half the dose, however, there were only 2,700 subjects. Hence the Results not yet clear and the area in which the effectiveness of the UK vaccine is currently moving: between 67 and 97 percent. Therefore further Researches for a more accurate result.

AstraZeneca vaccine aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

The Participants in the study also regularly have them at home Corona smears made and sent in. So they could Researcher find that the AstraZeneca vaccine not just a disease with that Coronavirus prevented, but probably also the spread. Whether a vaccinated person is still contagious was determined by the others Vaccines not yet investigated.

