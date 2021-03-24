Serious side effects after Astrazeneca vaccinations raise questions about the exact causes. In addition, a study by the pharmaceutical company has come under fire.

Washington DC – The headlines surrounding Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine are continuing. Last week the vaccinations with the serum of the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company were suspended. The reason was various cases of blood clots that occurred in vaccinated people. In the meantime, another death has been reported from Denmark, the exact background is still unclear.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light a few days later. The Astrazeneca vaccine is “safe and effective”. With regard to the effectiveness, the pharmaceutical company published a phase III study at the beginning of the week. Accordingly, vaccination with Astrazeneca offers 79 percent protection against being infected with the corona virus. According to the study results, the vaccine even protects 100 percent against a severe course of the disease.

Corona study on Astrazeneca vaccine: US experts doubt the data

But US experts now doubt these findings. They fear that the study’s results are based on outdated data. The Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) made a statement on Tuesday. Accordingly, an internal control body “expressed its concern”. One suspects the inclusion of “out of date information”. Thus an “incomplete picture of the effectiveness” could have been conveyed.

The board of the US agency made a request to the pharmaceutical company. Astrazeneca should “work with the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to review efficacy data and ensure that the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data is published as soon as possible.”

Corona vaccine from Astrazeneca: Pharmaceutical company speaks of high effectiveness in the elderly

Astrazeneca announced on Monday that its vaccine was also very effective in older people. In addition, there is no increased risk of thrombosis due to the vaccination. According to the study, a total of 32,449 subjects took part. Around two thirds of these were vaccinated people. Almost 20 percent of the study participants were 65 years of age or older. Around 60 percent had previous illnesses such as diabetes and thus an increased risk of a severe corona course.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the authority responsible for vaccine approval in Germany, wanted to contact Merkur.de did not comment on the Astrazeneca study. The PEI is not yet in possession of the “corresponding scientific paper,” said a spokeswoman. However, one expects “that the data will also be presented to the European Medicines Agency EMA in a timely manner and then evaluated there by the experts from the national health authorities”. The PEI then also participates in this process.

To this end, the institute plans to publish a “safety report” this week. The deals with “Suspected cases of side effects and vaccination complications with the approved COVID-19 vaccines”. (kh)