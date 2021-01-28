AstraZeneca: Corona vaccine is effective for people over the age of 65

The laboratory “AstraZeneca”, today, Thursday, defended the effectiveness of its vaccine against Covid-19 disease for people over 65 years of age, after a German recommendation for use in the age group between 18 and 64 years.

A spokesman for the British-Swedish group declared that “the latest analyzes (…) support the hypothesis that the vaccine is effective in people over the age of 65 years.”

It is expected that the European Medicines Agency will issue its decision “in the coming days” on whether to allow the use of this vaccine or not in the European Union.

The British vaccine data will be reviewed by the European Health Regulatory Authority tomorrow, Friday, to obtain a license from the European Union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country agreed to use the vaccine even on elderly people, announced that the British Health Products Authority considered that the vaccine was “very good and effective” and that it provided “a high level of protection.”

Earlier today, Thursday, the German Vaccination Committee recommended that the Corona virus vaccine, developed by the AstraZeneca laboratory, be given only to people under the age of 65, due to “the current lack of data related to older people.”

As for Britain, it uses this vaccine in conjunction with the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine and hopes to vaccinate those over seventy and the most vulnerable by mid-February, i.e. 15 million people.

The head of the vaccination department at the Public Health Department in Britain, Mary Ramsey, stated that these two vaccines “are safe and guarantee high levels of protection from the emerging corona virus, especially the dangerous forms of the disease.”

“The data on the immune response were very reassuring,” she said.

She added, “Since the risk of serious infection with Covid-19 and consequently death increases greatly with age, the priority is to vaccinate the largest possible number of vulnerable people with one of the two vaccines to protect the largest number of people and save the largest number of lives.”