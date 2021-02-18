It seems that the UK doesn’t have a better deal with pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca than the EU. However, this does not serve as an argument against preferential treatment.

Cambridge – Has the UK treaty stipulated that vaccines would be preferred to the country? Newly emerged documents seem to support this thesis CNN to contradict. Previously, the assumption had been obvious. Because while vaccine deliveries to the EU are severely delayed, the UK is currently not lacking in vaccine doses.

Pascal Soriot, the head of the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca, said that Great Britain had signed the contract earlier than the EU. According to CNN the document that has now emerged shows that this is not the case. The contract for the delivery of the coronavirus * vaccine is dated August 28 – one day later than the contract with the EU.

Corona vaccine: Great Britain did not want to issue Astrazeneca contract

The document had apparently been partially blacked out and had been on the Internet unnoticed since the end of November. The British government had the station CNN sent the link after making a freedom of information request. The British government had previously refused to publish the contract several times and even described it as a “national security risk”.

In addition, a comparison with the EU treaty shows that both contain a “best effort” clause – this means that Astrazeneca has not confirmed any binding delivery dates. All the company would have to do is to act in good conscience to meet the vaccine delivery schedule that recently hit the media * due to potential side effects.

Coronavirus vaccine: does the UK have a privilege to Astrazeneca?

But since the document that has now been published is a blackened version, it does not disprove the fact that Great Britain has contractually insured that it will receive preferential treatment for vaccine * deliveries. According to CNN Astrazeneca declined to comment.

In an interview with LBC radio British Health Secretary Matt Hancock made a statement that sounds a lot like such an agreement: "I didn't want to settle for a contract that would allow the Oxford vaccine to be shipped to the rest of the world before us. I insisted that we can protect the entire British population."