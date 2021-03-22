AstraZeneca confirmed today, Monday, that its anti-covid vaccine is 79 percent effective in preventing the infection of the epidemic and does not increase the risk of blood clots, after it conducted the third phase of efficacy tests in the United States.

She said the vaccine was 80 percent effective for people over the age of 65. It is noteworthy that several countries advised against using it to vaccinate the elderly due to the absence of data related to its effect on this group in previous tests.