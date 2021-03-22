The Swedish-British laboratory reached this result after testing its inoculation on 32,000 volunteers from the United States, Chile and Peru. The news comes amid the decision that several European countries have taken to ban its use after the emergence of cases of patients with blood clots, cases that are still being analyzed.

It’s a statement, the pharmaceutical company assured that the solution is 79% effective in preventing Covid-19 and that, in addition, it is 100% effective in avoiding the most serious cases of the disease that require hospitalization.

The study also noted that the product offers 80% protection in adults over 65. “These findings reconfirm previous results seen in trials of all adult populations. But it is exciting to see results of similar efficacy in those over 65 for the first time,” said Ann Falsey, a co-author of the trial and a professor of medicine at the University of Rochester, United States.

This issue is of particular importance because several European countries decided more than a month ago not to apply the dose of AstraZeneca in older adults due to the lack of information on the side effects that the vaccine could generate in that population.

Favorable results amid growing doubts

Precisely, the other result that the study yielded is related to the safety of the drug in inoculated patients. The statement revealed that the AstraZeneca solution had no serious side effects, such as blood clots, among the patients who participated.

This point is directly related to the cases studied by some European countries, such as Norway, where a handful of patients had blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. These events raised doubts about its use and led to its suspension for a few days, until the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) clarified that the inoculation of that laboratory was indeed safe. Despite this, the Finnish government announced that it was stopping inoculation with the drug for a week after detecting two patients with blood clots after immunization.

“Looking at this data, I hope that others will have more confidence that this is a very effective and safe vaccine,” said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca will submit the data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the purpose of obtaining emergency approval for use. At the moment, this drug has conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in more than 50 countries on four continents.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in London, UK, on ​​March 19, 2021. © Frank Augstein

As part of efforts to support confidence in the use of the vaccine, some world leaders have been inoculated with the solution, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taiwan Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang.

With EFE and Reuters