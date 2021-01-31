Preparation to inject the Pfizer vaccine on January 28 in Barcelona. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

Brussels closed on Sunday an agreement with the British pharmaceutical AstraZeneca for the delivery of nine million additional doses of the vaccine against covid-19 in the first quarter of the year. After the tension of the last week due to the delay in the delivery of vaccines – which even moved to relations with the Executive of Boris Johnson -, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the company will deliver up to March to the EU a total of 40 million doses of the vaccine, which was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English) last Friday. The amount represents an increase of 9 million compared to the doses that AstraZeneca planned to deliver, but still half of the 80 million (expandable to 100) that, by contract, it had to distribute among the EU partners during this period.

Von der Leyen’s announcement, formulated through your Twitter account, It came after a meeting by videoconference of the German with the top executives of the pharmaceutical groups with which Brussels has closed contracts to obtain vaccines. The head of the Community Executive considered “a step forward” for AstraZeneca to distribute more doses, to do so a week ahead of schedule and to increase its production capacity in Europe. However, those 40 million are half of the initial commitments of the British group.

Step forward on vaccines.@AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer & will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled. The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 31, 2021

It is therefore not clear whether the pact announced by Von der Leyen finally closes a crisis that has led the European Commission to launch a mechanism to block vaccine exports. The crisis unleashed after the announcement of AstraZeneca that it could not fulfill its contract came to intoxicate the already tense relations with the Executive of Boris Johnson, after Brussels invoked the Northern Ireland protocol, a document that is part of the agreements of the Brexit, to restrict trade between the Republic of Ireland and the British region. Von der Leyen not only had to back down, but also calm things down in London and Dublin.

The German woman attended the meeting by videoconference accompanied by the commissioners of Health, Stella Kyriakides, and of the Internal Market, Thierry Breton; his scientific advisers for this crisis Peter Piot and Moncef Slaoui, and the executive director of the EMA, Emer Cooke. On the other side they had the top executives of the pharmaceutical companies with which during the past year they agreed to obtain 2.3 billion doses: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Curevac and Sanofi. The meeting took place after the clash with the British company and tensions with London over the restrictions adopted by Brussels.

For now, the EMA has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. And in the case of the first, the European Commission has also run into production delays that have stopped the rate of vaccination in several countries, including Spain. The pharmaceutical group has reached agreements with other competing companies, such as Sanofi or Novartis, to accelerate production in the face of the urgency imposed by the new waves of infections. At the meeting, Brussels confirmed that “production capacities” are a “limiting factor” that could be resolved with the creation of a large European authority to prepare for and respond to health emergencies that allows better planning of the production of the necessary measures to tackle another eventual crisis.

Brussels is also concerned about the possibility that the emergence of new variants could lead to a loss of efficacy of the vaccine and put the EU vaccination strategy in trouble again. Therefore, according to a statement released by the Commission, during the meeting both parties discussed the necessary requirements for a “development, manufacture and regulatory approval” of vaccines that are effective against possible mutations in a “very rapid” manner.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease