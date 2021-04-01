Chancellor Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn called for a federal-state consultation on Tuesday. A changed age recommendation was decided for Astrazeneca.

On Tuesday, the federal government and the prime ministers of the federal states discussed how to proceed with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The preparation is only recommended for people over 60 years of age (see update from March 30th, 9:25 p.m.).

According to a TV report, Angela Merkel and Helge Braun knew about the Stiko’s new recommendation several days before the summit (see update from April 1st, 9:35 pm).

The Saarland is suspending vaccinations with Astrazeneca for the time being (see update from March 31, 10.15 a.m.).

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Update from April 1st, 9:35 p.m .: According to a report by ZDF Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellery Minister Helge Braun knew several days before the announcement that Astrazeneca should only be inoculated to people over the age of 60. The Astrazeneca summit was called on Tuesday, but Merkel and Braun are said to have been informed on Friday beforehand.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is said to have informed the Chancellery on Friday morning that vaccinations with Astrazeneca “in all probability” have to be stopped for certain age groups. A spokeswoman for the Stiko confirmed this ZDF: “On Friday there was a discussion for information between Professor Mertens (Chairman of the Stiko, editor’s note. Red.) and the Federal Chancellery. ”It quickly became clear in the Chancellery that such a decision would have massive effects on the vaccination campaign.

According to the report, the Chancellery initially hesitated and asked Stiko for more information before declaring another vaccination ban for Astrazeneca. A government spokeswoman said that ZDF: “In view of the national scope of the decision, the Chancellor asked for the expertise of the Ethics Council and the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina to be consulted.” The federal-state summit was only called a few days later and the decision was announced.

Since the Stiko informed the Chancellery on Friday, according to the Robert Koch Institute *, more than 300,000 people have received a dose of the vaccine.

Astrazeneca chaos: Merkel and Spahn give in to vaccination recommendation – “Without question a setback”

Update from March 31, 1:30 p.m .: As expected, the Astrazeneca corona vaccine – now “Vaxzervria” – was the focus of the federal press conference on Wednesday. “Trust is created by looking very carefully at this vaccine” to see what is “temporally” or “causally” related, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert, referring to the recommendation of the Stiko, the standing vaccination commission.

When asked how Chancellor Angela Merkel proceeded with the request to be vaccinated with Astrazeneca, Seibert referred to Merkel’s statement: “The possibility of being vaccinated has come closer for me”. He has nothing to add to that. Hanno Kautz, press spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health, made it clear on request that a prognosis for a possible delay in the vaccination campaign could not yet be given. However, there are enough over-60-year-olds for whom the vaccine could be used. Seibert also emphasized that nobody wanted the decision to go with Astrazeneca, but it was the right one. It is now about organizational challenges and about finding a solution for everyone who has already received a first vaccination.

Update from March 31, 12:35 p.m .: Coronavirus pandemic: After the next setback in the corona vaccinations with Astrazeneca, Karl Lauterbach * is calling for a new vaccination strategy for Germany for the time being.

Corona vaccine Astrazeneca: Only recommended for people over 60 years of age

Update from March 31, 10.15 a.m .: The Saarland is suspending vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine for the time being. The federal and state governments had previously decided to initially only use this for people aged 60 and over. However, no vaccination appointments have been canceled, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Saarbrücken. Instead of Astrazeneca, the appointments are now vaccinated with Biontech or Moderna. The further course of action of the Saarland will be discussed and initiated by the vaccination staff on Wednesday. The Saarländischer Rundfunk (SR) had previously reported on it.

Update from March 31, 6:30 a.m .: The next setback became known on Tuesday evening: Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine is only recommended for people over the age of 60, younger people can choose to have the vaccination themselves (see update from March 30th, 9:55 p.m.).

The federal, state and local governments now want to jointly clarify the changes in the vaccination plans and the effects on the vaccination rate. In their press conference, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn reaffirmed the goal of offering all citizens a vaccination offer by the end of the summer, despite the new findings.

According to the chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), Thomas Mertens, it is difficult to predict what consequences the amended recommendation will have. “It may be that trust dwindles as a result,” he told the newspapers of Funke media group. But it could also have the opposite effect. In any case, the control function of the Paul Ehrlich Institute worked well. “You have registered more than 30 worrisome cases, there has been extensive scrutiny, the alarm has been raised, and it is now being acted upon. That should actually be confidence-building. “

New recommendation for Astrazeneca: Now people over 60 should be given the vaccine

Update from March 30th, 9:55 p.m .: The press conference is over. The decisive result was already known: Astrazeneca will in future only be recommended for people over 60. Younger people can, however, opt for a vaccination with Astrazeneca themselves, but must first be informed about the risks by a doctor.

Update from March 30th, 9:52 p.m .: Merkel emphasizes once again that trust in the vaccines is essential. That is why transparency is always the right way to go. For the age group of 60-69 year olds, only Astrazeneca is currently available, adds Spahn. This means that vaccinations can be carried out faster in this age group. According to Spahn, data from Scotland and England show that Astrazeneca is particularly effective in older people. Would the Chancellor herself be vaccinated with Astrazeneca? She replies: “The possibility of having me vaccinated has come closer.”

Crisis meeting because of Astrazeneca: Merkel and Spahn give in to vaccination recommendation

Update from March 30th, 9.48pm: When asked why the elderly should not be vaccinated with Astrazeneca first and now only this age group, Merkel says: This is due to the data situation. “Of course, people will ask themselves what that means for them now,” says Merkel. But trust is shaken more if complications are not taken seriously. This path leads to the “best trust”, openness and transparency. Spahn adds that it is now particularly important to vaccinate people over 60 and 70 with Astrazeneca. “Sufficiently many will be happy to be protected.”

Update from March 30th, 9.42pm: Health Minister Jens Spahn now speaks: “It is without question a setback”, he means the vaccination campaign. It is correct that men and women under the age of 60 are not vaccinated with Astrazeneca. As of Wednesday, the recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute will be implemented: In future, people over 60 in particular will be vaccinated with the vaccine. These could be “role models” and should be “vaccinated as early as possible.” The vaccine is effective, stresses Spahn, “especially with the elderly”. Among the younger ones, everyone can continue to weigh up their decision with their doctor. This should happen “informed and cleared up” and must be documented accordingly. For people who have already received the first dose of Astrazeneca, a solution should be discussed with experts and specialists, Spahn announced.

Merkel after crisis meeting about Astrazeneca: “We will be able to overcome the pandemic”

Update from March 30th, 9:33 pm: The press conference has started, Angela Merkel summarizes the decisions on Astrazeneca again. She explains the reasons why the vaccine will only be used in future for people older than 60 years. Vaccination is the most important means against the pandemic, says Merkel. “We know that vaccination is based on one principle: trust.” This only arises if each individual case is followed up. “The new rules for the use of Astrazeneca have consequences for the vaccination campaign.” There will be changes, said Merkel. That will be dealt with together, says the Chancellor. “We will be able to overcome the pandemic”, Merkel concludes her statement.

Update from March 30th, 9:25 p.m .: The special session is still going on, so the press conference has been delayed. Discussions will primarily focus on Astrazeneca and the latest developments relating to the vaccine from the Swedish-British manufacturer. No further decisions should be made today. It is clear, however, that the health ministers have probably decided in advance that the vaccine should only be used in the future on people who are older than 60 years. The recommendation issued by the Standing Committee on Vaccination in the afternoon is therefore complied with.

Update from March 30th, 8:08 pm: The press conference after the crisis meeting between Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and the Prime Minister of the federal states is scheduled for 8.15 p.m. It is unclear whether it will actually begin in a few minutes. In the past few weeks, the statements have often been delayed because the negotiations usually lasted longer than originally planned.

Crisis meeting on Astrazeneca: Merkel and Spahn consult with the health ministers of the federal states

First report from March 30th: Berlin – Again there is excitement about the Astrazeneca vaccine. Several federal states suspended vaccinations with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca on Tuesday – this time for the younger ones. The city of Munich and the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia are also stopping the administration of the vaccine for the time being. The reason: Most recently, cerebral vein thrombosis occurred mainly in women under 50. Berlin’s health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) called the temporary stop a “precautionary measure”. So far, the Paul Ehrlich Institute has reported 31 cases of sinus vein thrombosis after vaccination with the vaccine. Nine cases were fatal.

Astrazeneca vaccine: there are signs of a change in age recommendation

The preparation is expected to be recommended only for people over 60 years of age, writes the dpa. The news agency has received a report from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). However, it could also be used with younger people “at the discretion of the doctor and with individual risk acceptance after careful explanation”.

On Tuesday evening, the government around Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn will meet with the Prime Ministers of the federal states for a crisis meeting. A press conference is to follow in the late evening. The meeting, which was arranged at short notice, is intended to clarify the further course of action in connection with the Astrazeneca vaccine. In view of the latest developments, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) suggested that the vaccination sequence for the vaccine be broken. “At some point at Astrazeneca you will have to operate with a lot of freedom and have to say: If you want, and if you dare to do it, you should also have the opportunity,” noted the CSU politician.

Astrazeneca vaccination freeze affects the federal government’s strategy

The number of infections is currently increasing in Germany, and nationwide vaccinations are the most important long-term measure against the spread of the coronavirus for the federal government. If Astrazeneca were no longer vaccinated, this would mean a major setback in the vaccination campaign. The preparations from other manufacturers are currently not available in sufficient numbers. (jjf / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

