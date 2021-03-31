Chancellor Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn called for a federal-state consultation on Tuesday. A changed age recommendation was decided for Astrazeneca.

On Tuesday, the federal government and the prime ministers of the federal states discussed how to proceed with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The preparation is only recommended for people over 60 years of age (see update from March 30th, 9:25 p.m.).

The Stiko chairman emphasizes that the control function at Astrazeneca worked (see update from March 31, 6:30 a.m.).

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Update from March 31, 6:30 a.m .: The next setback became known on Tuesday evening: Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine is only recommended for people over the age of 60, younger people can choose to have the vaccination themselves (see update from March 30th, 9:55 p.m.).

The federal, state and local governments now want to jointly clarify the changes in the vaccination plans and the effects on the vaccination rate. In their press conference, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn reaffirmed the goal of offering all citizens a vaccination offer by the end of the summer, despite the new findings.

According to the chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), Thomas Mertens, it is difficult to predict what consequences the amended recommendation will have. “It may be that trust dwindles as a result,” he told the newspapers of Funke media group. But it could also have the opposite effect. In any case, the control function of the Paul Ehrlich Institute worked well. “You have registered more than 30 worrisome cases, there has been extensive scrutiny, the alarm has been raised, and it is now being acted upon. That should actually be confidence-building. “

New recommendation for Astrazeneca: Now people over 60 should be given the vaccine

Update from March 30th, 9:55 p.m .: The press conference is over. The decisive result was already known: Astrazeneca will in future only be recommended for people over 60. Younger people can, however, opt for a vaccination with Astrazeneca themselves, but must first be informed about the risks by a doctor.

Update from March 30th, 9:52 p.m .: Merkel emphasizes once again that trust in the vaccines is essential. That is why transparency is always the right way to go. For the age group of 60-69 year olds, only Astrazeneca is currently available, adds Spahn. This means that vaccinations can be carried out faster in this age group. According to Spahn, data from Scotland and England show that Astrazeneca is particularly effective in older people. Would the Chancellor herself be vaccinated with Astrazeneca? She replies: “The possibility of having me vaccinated has come closer.”

Crisis meeting because of Astrazeneca: Merkel and Spahn give in to vaccination recommendation

Update from March 30th, 9.48pm: When asked why the elderly should not be vaccinated with Astrazeneca first and now only this age group, Merkel says: This is due to the data situation. “Of course, people will ask themselves what that means for them now,” says Merkel. But trust is shaken more if complications are not taken seriously. This path leads to the “best trust”, openness and transparency. Spahn adds that it is now particularly important to vaccinate people over 60 and 70 with Astrazeneca. “Sufficiently many will be happy to be protected.”

Update from March 30th, 9.42pm: Health Minister Jens Spahn now speaks: “It is without question a setback”, he means the vaccination campaign. It is correct that men and women under the age of 60 are not vaccinated with Astrazeneca. As of Wednesday, the recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute will be implemented: In future, people over 60 in particular will be vaccinated with the vaccine. These could be “role models” and should be “vaccinated as early as possible.” The vaccine is effective, stresses Spahn, “especially with the elderly”. Among the younger ones, everyone can continue to weigh up their decision with their doctor. This should happen “informed and cleared up” and must be documented accordingly. For people who have already received the first dose of Astrazeneca, a solution should be discussed with experts and specialists, Spahn announced.

Merkel after crisis meeting about Astrazeneca: “We will be able to overcome the pandemic”

Update from March 30th, 9:33 pm: The press conference has started, Angela Merkel summarizes the decisions on Astrazeneca again. She explains the reasons why the vaccine will only be used in future for people older than 60 years. Vaccination is the most important means against the pandemic, says Merkel. “We know that vaccination is based on one principle: trust.” This only arises if each individual case is followed up. “The new rules for the use of Astrazeneca have consequences for the vaccination campaign.” There will be changes, said Merkel. That will be dealt with together, says the Chancellor. “We will be able to overcome the pandemic”, Merkel concludes her statement.

Update from March 30th, 9:25 p.m .: The special session is still going on, so the press conference has been delayed. Discussions will primarily focus on Astrazeneca and the latest developments relating to the vaccine from the Swedish-British manufacturer. No further decisions should be made today. It is clear, however, that the health ministers have probably decided in advance that the vaccine should only be used in the future on people who are older than 60 years. The recommendation issued by the Standing Committee on Vaccination in the afternoon is therefore complied with.

Update from March 30th, 8:08 pm: The press conference after the crisis meeting between Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and the Prime Minister of the federal states is scheduled for 8.15 p.m. It is unclear whether it will actually begin in a few minutes. In the past few weeks, the statements have often been delayed because the negotiations usually lasted longer than originally planned.

Crisis meeting on Astrazeneca: Merkel and Spahn consult with the health ministers of the federal states

First report from March 30th: Berlin – Again there is excitement about the Astrazeneca vaccine. Several federal states suspended vaccinations with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca on Tuesday – this time for the younger ones. The city of Munich and the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia are also stopping the administration of the vaccine for the time being. The reason: Most recently, cerebral vein thrombosis occurred mainly in women under 50. Berlin’s health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) called the temporary stop a “precautionary measure”. So far, the Paul Ehrlich Institute has reported 31 cases of sinus vein thrombosis after vaccination with the vaccine. Nine cases were fatal.

Astrazeneca vaccine: there are signs of a change in age recommendation

The preparation is expected to be recommended only for people over 60 years of age, writes the dpa. The news agency has received a report from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). However, it could also be used with younger people “at the discretion of the doctor and with individual risk acceptance after careful explanation”.

On Tuesday evening, the government around Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn will meet with the Prime Ministers of the federal states for a crisis meeting. A press conference is to follow in the late evening. The meeting, which was arranged at short notice, is intended to clarify the further course of action in connection with the Astrazeneca vaccine. In view of the latest developments, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) suggested that the vaccination sequence for the vaccine be broken. “At some point at Astrazeneca you will have to operate with a lot of freedom and have to say: If you want, and if you dare to do it, you should also have the opportunity,” noted the CSU politician.

Astrazeneca vaccination freeze affects the federal government’s strategy

The number of infections is currently increasing in Germany, and nationwide vaccinations are the most important long-term measure against the spread of the coronavirus for the federal government. If Astrazeneca were no longer vaccinated, this would mean a major setback in the vaccination campaign. The preparations from other manufacturers are currently not available in sufficient numbers. (jjf / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Markus Schreiber / dpa