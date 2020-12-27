New Delhi The vaccine, developed by the British company AstraZeneca and Oxford University, will provide 100 percent protection against Kovid-19. This claim was made by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot in an interview on Sunday.

Currently, this vaccine is being evaluated by the Medicine Regulator of Britain. He said that the vaccine will also have a significant effect on serious patients of Kovid-19.

The CEO stated that the trial shows that his firm has achieved efficacy comparable to the Pfizer-Biontech (95%) and Moderna (94.5%) vaccines. He said in the interview, “We think we have found out the winning formula and the efficacy. It will be very effective after two doses of the vaccine.”

The UK government announced on 23 December that developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine applied for approval to use it. The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency will take a decision after studying its data. According to the British media, the use of this vaccine may be allowed on Monday.

Pfizer-Biontech’s vaccine has been allowed to be used by the UK Regulatory. It has become the first vaccine to be used in Britain. Till now thousands of people have been given this vaccine. The UK vaccine requirements are expected to be met with a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, as the government has ordered 100 million doses.

Significantly, earlier in the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine, different results were seen. The vaccine showed an average of 70% effectiveness, but this level increased to 90% depending on dose. The CEO of the company says that they are surprised by the initial results.