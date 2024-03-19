Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 9:08

AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Canadian biotechnology company Fusion Pharmaceuticals for up to $2.4 billion as part of a strategy to accelerate the development of new cancer treatments.

At around 8:35 am (Brasília time), the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group's shares fell 1.2% on the London Stock Exchange. Fusion's shares, which are listed on the Nasdaq, soared more than 100% in pre-market trading in New York at 8:50 am.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said this Tuesday that it will initially pay US$21 per Fusion share, with the possibility of paying an additional US$3 per share, depending on compliance with a specific regulatory March.

The initial value represents a 97% premium over Fusion's closing share price yesterday at $10.64.

At the end of December, Fusion had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling US$234 million. The purchase is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year, once the usual conditions are met.