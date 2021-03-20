The vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca has been criticized, and researchers from Germany have apparently made a groundbreaking discovery. They want to have discovered the cause of the severe thrombosis.

Berlin – The vaccine from the manufacturer Astrazeneca has been making negative headlines for weeks, but on Thursday the green light was given again for the inoculation of the active ingredient. Although the vaccine can potentially cause serious side effects, the benefits outweigh the benefits within the coronavirus pandemic *. However, researchers from Germany have now apparently succeeded in discovering the cause of the severe brain thrombosis.

The vaccination strategy in Germany is likely to cause further delays due to the interim review of the vaccine. Meanwhile, the corona numbers in Germany are rising again sharply, at a press conference informed Federal Health Minister Spahn, the RKI and expert Karl Lauterbach on Friday.

Astrazeneca vaccine: researchers report breakthrough – cause of brain thrombosis discovered

As the NDR reported on Friday, the experts from Unimedizin Greifswald reported an apparently groundbreaking discovery. According to this, the vaccine triggers “a defense mechanism” in some people. Accordingly, the vaccine “activates” the blood platelets, so-called thrombocytes. This process normally only takes place when the wound is healing, when the blood coagulates. A wound is normally closed. However, this mechanism can be triggered by the vaccine *, resulting in a blood clot. Apparently mostly in the brain.

Astrazeneca vaccine: Experts also discover antidotes – First details known

As the NDR further reports, the researchers discovered not only the during their investigation The cause of the severe brain thrombosis *. Rather, they even discovered a suitable antidote. According to this, affected people can be given an active ingredient “that helps against thrombosis” with immediate effect. However, this is only possible after the occurrence of the thrombosis and not at the same time as the vaccine is administered.

As the NDR further reports, the researchers from Greifswald contacted the Paul Ehrlich Institute immediately after the vaccination of the active ingredient from Astrezeneca. The experts were then provided with blood samples from previously affected patients. It also worked with doctors from Austria. In Austria, the case of an affected nurse only recently made headlines. The woman died after being vaccinated with the drug. A case also hit the headlines in Bavaria, with a young woman dying shortly after being vaccinated. * Merkur.de and 24hamburg.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA

