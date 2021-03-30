After further cases of cerebral vein thrombosis in women in Germany, the Berlin clinics Charité and Vivantes have stopped Astrazeneca vaccinations for women under 55 for the time being.

Berlin – The state-owned Berlin clinics Charité and Vivantes are initially stopping the corona vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine for women under the age of 55. A spokeswoman confirmed this on Tuesday.

“Although there have been no complications in the Charité after vaccinations with Astrazeneca, the Charité wants to act as a precaution and wait for final evaluations,” said the university clinic Daily mirror With. “This step is necessary from the point of view of the Charité, since further cerebral vein thromboses in women in Germany have become known in the meantime”, Charité spokeswoman Manuela Zingl explained the decision to dpa.

Corona vaccination from Astrazeneca: Charité and Vivantes clinics with vaccination stop for women under 55

The Charité has given around 16,000 first and second vaccinations to its staff during the corona pandemic. “Astrazeneca accounted for the largest part of this,” Zingl continued. Since the turn of the year, nurses and doctors in Covid-19 wards at the Charité and Vivantes clinics had initially been vaccinated with the corona vaccine from Biontech / Pfizer *, such as the Daily mirror reported.

The staff of other wards, most recently also employees remote from the patient, have been vaccinated with Astrazeneca in the past few weeks. It is initially unclear whether the people who have received a first vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine will also receive a second vaccination of the preparation.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the heads of five of the six university hospitals spoke out in favor of a temporary stop to vaccinations of younger women with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca. The risk of further deaths is too high, according to a joint letter to the federal and state health ministers, which the dpa has received.

Corona vaccination from Astrazeneca: Vaccination stop for young women in the Euskirchen district

On Monday (March 29), the Euskirchen district in North Rhine-Westphalia stopped the Astrazeneca vaccination for women under 55 years of age *. A 47-year-old woman suffered a sinus vein thrombosis a few days after the vaccination and died. A 28-year-old woman suffered from such a thrombosis after the vaccination. According to the district, she is “in a stable condition and is being cared for in a special clinic”. The connections are currently still being checked.

On Tuesday (March 30), women in the Euskirchen district who are younger than 55 years did not receive a corona vaccination * with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca. “Everything else goes on normally,” said the district spokesman. The State Ministry of Health said that the vaccination was suspended, it was “a medical decision that was made on site as a precautionary measure”.

Corona vaccine from Astrazeneca: Stiko advises on adapting the vaccination recommendation

All data on possible side effects of vaccines were brought together at the Paul Ehrlich Institute and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *. According to information from the ministry, the Standing Vaccination Commission is currently discussing “whether, based on the reports of the past 10 days, a new adjustment of the vaccination recommendation is necessary”.

After a preventive vaccination stop in Germany, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) spoke out in favor of Astrazeneca’s vaccine. The Paul Ehrlich Institute, the highest vaccination authority in Germany, followed the recommendation. The benefit of the vaccination outweighs the severity of a Covid-19 infection. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) had meanwhile brought vaccination privileges for young and younger women into play who have concerns about Astrazeneca vaccinations. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Jens Büttner