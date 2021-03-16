The corona vaccinations in Germany are not progressing fast enough. After the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine for an indefinite period, the federal and state governments have to reschedule.

Update from March 16, 9 a.m .: Now it is apparently a done deal, the corona vaccination summit planned for Wednesday evening by the federal and state governments will be postponed for the time being due to the AstraZeneca stop. A government spokesman confirmed this on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca bang: Merkel’s vaccination summit probably burst – GP decision on ice?

After the suspension of corona vaccinations with the preparation from AstraZeneca, the telephone conference of the federal and state governments on vaccination planned for Wednesday evening is expected to be postponed. It can be assumed that the decision of the European Medicines Agency EMA on Thursday on how to proceed with the vaccine will be awaited, the German Press Agency learned on Monday evening from those involved in the process.

Ministry of Health suspends vaccinations with AstraZeneca vaccine

On Monday afternoon, the Federal Ministry of Health surprisingly announced that Germany was also suspending vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine for the time being. This was preceded by reports of blood clots in connection with a corona vaccination with the preparation. According to the information, it is a precautionary step, which was preceded by a corresponding recommendation from the responsible Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI).

At the vaccination summit on Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states actually wanted to discuss how to proceed in the vaccination strategy. Specifically, it should also be about the question of how general practitioners in Germany could be included in vaccination procedures across the board. The AstraZeneca vaccine in particular should be used in practices, as it can also be stored there.

The federal and state health ministers are aiming for a broad vaccination start in practices by the week of April 19 at the latest. Individual countries – including Bavaria – had already announced that they would want to involve general practitioners across the board from the beginning of April.

AstraZeneca vaccination freeze: “Further examinations necessary”

“After new reports of thrombosis of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in Germany and Europe, the PEI considers further investigations to be necessary,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Health. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will decide whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine.

Previously, other countries, including the Netherlands, had suspended vaccinations with the vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for two weeks. However, the EMA has so far stated that there is no noticeable accumulation of thromboses in connection with the vaccination. The benefits of administering the AstraZeneca agent are greater than the risks. The vaccinations with the vaccine had been temporarily suspended in Italy as well.

AstraZeneca had again rejected concerns about the safety of its corona vaccine after analyzing vaccination data. A careful analysis of the safety data of more than 17 million vaccinated in the EU and Great Britain has provided no evidence of a higher risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, as the group announced in London on Sunday. The company is now referring to even more data sets. On Friday, AstraZeneca had already made the same statement, referring to 10 million records. (dpa)

