After the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine for an indefinite period, the federal and state governments have to reschedule. The FDP and the Left are sharply critical of the government’s actions and are calling for changes.

The Federal Ministry of Health suspended the vaccinations with AstraZeneca on March 15 as a “precautionary” measure (see original report).

Sections of the opposition sharply criticize the decision and put pressure on Health Minister Jens Spahn (see message from March 16, 3:07 p.m.).

The responsible EU Commission is hoping for a restart of the AstraZeneca vaccinations this week.

Update from March 16, 7.44 p.m .: The vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine should be resumed Europe-wide on Thursday. At least that’s what the EU Commission hopes. That confirmed the agency’s health commissioner Stella Kyriakides AFP after a video switch with the EU health ministers.

On Thursday, the Commission expected the “final assessment” of the EU Medicines Agency (EMA). “We are waiting for that and we will follow the EMA’s scientific advice,” said Kyriakides. A special meeting will be convened for this. “Hopefully we will have information on the resumption of vaccinations on Thursday,” emphasizes Portugal’s Minister of Health Marta Temido.

Of course, the final decision on the AstraZeneca restart rests with the respective state governments, notes Kyriakides. However, you have asked the health ministers, trusting the scientific assessment of the EMA “to use all available vaccine doses.”

AstraZeneca stop in Germany: patient advocates complain about the federal government

Update from March 16, 5:28 p.m .: Patient protection advocate Eugen Brysch goes tough with the federal government in court. He heavily criticizes the approach in the AstraZeneca case.

“Full throttle, ignoring criticism and appeasing it, and then slamming on the brakes. This simple vaccination strategy of the federal government leads to distrust among those willing to vaccinate ”, denounced the board of the German Foundation for Patient Protection to the editorial network Germany.

He is less bothered by the decision of Health Minister Jens Spahn than by the behavior of the government. “When you stop vaccinating with AstraZeneca, there is no right or wrong from the point of view of patient protection,” explains Brysch, “it is rather the black and white communication of politics that creates a crisis of confidence.”

Jens Spahn: Opposition calls out of “bankruptcy, bad luck and breakdown ministers”

Update from March 16, 3:07 p.m .: After the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the opposition is trying to further increase the pressure on Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). FDP parliamentary group Vice Michael Theurer called Chancellor Angela Merkel

(CDU) to take the vaccination campaign in hand. Spahn is the “unrestricted bankruptcy, bad luck and breakdown minister this one

Federal Government ”, declared Theurer on Tuesday in Berlin.

FDP boss Lindner has strongly criticized the postponement of the corona vaccination summit by the federal and state governments. He called for an immediate consultation with the Swedish-British manufacturer to discuss the next steps, so Lindner on Tuesday in Berlin. In addition, the suspension is “a very dramatic decision.” Lindner added: “Not to be vaccinated is also a risk, and it must be carefully considered whether the suspension is justifiable.”

The left goes a whole step further and even calls for the end of Spahn’s term of office. If the health minister does not resign voluntarily, the chancellor will have to dismiss him, said the health policy spokesman for the left-wing parliamentary group, Achim Kessler. “The population has long since lost confidence in the crisis management of the health minister and the federal government.” CSU boss Söder defended Spahn, however. He had to act like this on the recommendation of his highest authority.

AstraZeneca bang: Merkel’s vaccination summit probably burst – GP decision on ice?

Update from March 16, 9 a.m .: Now it is apparently a done deal, the corona vaccination summit planned for Wednesday evening by the federal and state governments will be postponed for the time being due to the AstraZeneca stop. A government spokesman confirmed this on Tuesday.

Origin notification: Berlin – After the suspension of corona vaccinations with the preparation from AstraZeneca, the telephone conference of the federal and state governments on vaccination planned for Wednesday evening is expected to be postponed. It can be assumed that the decision of the European Medicines Agency EMA on Thursday on how to proceed with the vaccine will be awaited, the German Press Agency learned on Monday evening from those involved in the process.

Ministry of Health suspends vaccinations with AstraZeneca vaccine

On Monday afternoon, the Federal Ministry of Health surprisingly announced that Germany was also suspending vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine for the time being. This was preceded by reports of blood clots in connection with a corona vaccination with the preparation. According to the information, it is a precautionary step, which was preceded by a corresponding recommendation from the responsible Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI).

At the vaccination summit on Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states actually wanted to discuss how to proceed in the vaccination strategy. Specifically, it should also be about the question of how general practitioners in Germany could be included in vaccination procedures across the board. The AstraZeneca vaccine in particular should be used in practices, as it can also be stored there.

The federal and state health ministers are aiming for a broad vaccination start in practices by the week of April 19 at the latest. Individual countries – including Bavaria – had already announced that they would want to involve general practitioners across the board from the beginning of April.

AstraZeneca vaccination freeze: “Further examinations necessary”

“After new reports of thrombosis of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in Germany and Europe, the PEI considers further investigations to be necessary,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Health. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will decide whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine.

Previously, other countries, including the Netherlands, had suspended vaccinations with the vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for two weeks. However, the EMA has so far stated that there is no noticeable accumulation of thromboses in connection with the vaccination. The benefits of administering the AstraZeneca agent are greater than the risks. The vaccinations with the vaccine had been temporarily suspended in Italy as well.

AstraZeneca had again rejected concerns about the safety of its corona vaccine after analyzing vaccination data. A careful analysis of the safety data of more than 17 million vaccinated in the EU and Great Britain has provided no evidence of a higher risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis and thrombocytopenia, as the group announced in London on Sunday. The company is now referring to even more data sets. On Friday, AstraZeneca had already made the same statement, referring to 10 million records. (dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Hannibal Hanschke / picture alliance / dpa / Reuters-Pool