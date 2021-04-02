Because politics communicated poorly, Astrazeneca has to fight for trust. Spurned vaccine should be released under certain circumstances. A comment.

Munich – what a mess. At first Astrazeneca was only vaccinated against younger people, now the opposite is true. This back and forth is poison for the trust a vaccine needs in the population. The new name Vaxzevria, which the group is now giving it, doesn’t help either.

Of course, it must be clarified where the dangers of vaccination may lie. The check is correct again this time and, ideally, could even have created more trust. But this train seems to have left. The damage done to communication from the start weighs too much. Even when the question was whether the vaccine was suitable for the elderly, the psychological impact of this question was underestimated by politicians.

Bad communication in the corona pandemic – Astrazeneca branded

The public was informed as if it were the specialist audience to which the competent authorities would otherwise address. It was forgotten that it was initially a preliminary decision due to a lack of data, not a specific defect. Astrazeneca was branded a second-class vaccine from then on. The fact that questions remain unanswered this time too reinforces this impression, even if it is possibly wrong.

If it actually turns out that many vaccination appointments with the corona vaccine from Astrazeneca are canceled at short notice, politicians have to react. Where it is medically justifiable, spurned vaccines should then be released to those who want it but are not yet on their way. Because there should still not be too few of them.

