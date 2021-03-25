AstraZeneca announces a new surprise regarding its vaccine

The British-Swedish company AstraZeneca announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is 76% effective in preventing symptoms of the virus, based on updated data from the results of a clinical trial that took place in the United States, Peru and Chile.

Thus, AstraZeneca reduced the effectiveness of its vaccine from 79% before these results were released to 76% today, in a step it took after the US Vaccine Regulatory Authority expressed its concern that the company had used old data to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The British-Swedish company said in a statement that the results of “the preliminary analysis of the third phase trials (of the vaccine) in the United States confirmed that its effectiveness was consistent” with the data announced on Monday.

She added that the vaccine is 100% effective in preventing severe symptoms of Covid-19, the same number that was announced previously.

On Monday, the pharmaceutical company defended its vaccine, which a large part of Europeans refuse to receive, stressing that it is 79% effective against Corona virus in elderly people and does not increase the risk of blood clots, based on clinical trials conducted in the United States on 32,449 people.

But AstraZeneca quickly found itself on the defensive after the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States on Monday evening expressed “concern that AstraZeneca had used outdated information in these trials, which led to an incomplete view of the vaccine’s effectiveness.”

The AstraZeneca laboratory pledged Tuesday to provide within 48 hours, up-to-date data to this US regulatory body.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was considered a mainstay in fighting the epidemic because it is cheaper and easier to store and transport compared to other vaccines.

However, confidence in this vaccine declined after about 12 countries temporarily suspended its use due to a few cases of blood clots, despite the fact that the World Health Organization and other regulatory bodies concluded that there is no link between these cases and the vaccine.