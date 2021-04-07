The company AstraZeneca is working to establish the causes of blood clots after vaccination with a drug against coronavirus, but emphasizes that these are very rare cases. This was reported on April 7 at website organizations.

“AstraZeneca is actively working with regulators to amend the drug description and is already working to understand the individual cases, epidemiology and possible mechanisms that explain these extremely rare cases,” it said.

The company said the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) “have completed an assessment of extremely rare cases of thrombosis in more than 34 million people vaccinated with AstraZeneca for COVID-19 in the UK and EU “.

Regulators have requested renewal of vaccine labels in the UK and EU. According to AstraZeneca, they did not identify risk factors such as age or gender, or a specific cause for “these extremely rare events.”

However, the company explained, regulators concluded that “these rare cases” could be associated with the vaccine and asked to be included in the list of “extremely rare potential side effects.”

On April 7, the World Health Organization admitted a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots. According to experts, cases of blood clots are a matter of concern, but are recorded extremely rarely.

Earlier, due to reports of thrombosis cases after vaccination with AstraZeneca, a number of countries have suspended the use of the drug in the vaccination campaign. Following the recommendations of the EMA and the World Health Organization (WHO), some countries have resumed vaccination.