The Executive Vice President of AstraZeneca Biopharmaceuticals, Rod Duber, revealed that the company intends to introduce about six new drugs to treat several diseases, including cancer, asthma and lupus, in the country, this year, so that the UAE will be the first country in the region to adopt these drugs.

He added that the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to launch a campaign for early examination and diagnosis of diseases, stressing the importance of early detection and prevention, to reduce the health, social, economic and environmental burden of diseases.

He pointed out that the continued increase in the demand for health care services will be very difficult if the focus is not on the rapid detection of diseases and early intervention to treat them.

He continued, “The UAE enjoys an attractive health sector, due to its focus on innovation and investment in artificial intelligence, and faster access to medicines and treatments in the region.”

Rood confirmed the company’s intention to expand its investments in the UAE in the future, as it is one of the main markets, noting that the company carried out 53 supply operations in 2022 for multiple drugs in the region in all areas of treatment that it focuses on (cardiovascular diseases, chronic renal diseases, and metabolic diseases). diet, respiratory and immunological diseases, tumors and rare diseases).

He pointed out the existence of partnerships with the health sectors to support its efforts to develop a sustainable health system, with a focus on supporting innovation to enhance disease prevention. Last December, the company concluded an agreement with the “G42 Health Care” company to bring strategic manufacturing capabilities to the UAE, as well as support for research and development. and sustainability, as this agreement strengthens the country’s position as a center for research and innovation in the life sciences, and it is the latest agreement of its kind in a series of long-term partnerships between AstraZeneca and the UAE.

Rood stressed that “AstraZeneca” seeks to be a partner to the UAE and governments in the Middle East and Africa, and to support the transformation of health care systems. Kidney health.

He continued, “In 2022, we were able to examine more than 138,000 patients at risk of chronic kidney disease.”

He said, “The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to launch new initiatives to improve the physical and psychological health of the UAE population, by controlling non-communicable diseases and health risk factors that lead to diseases, such as diabetes and kidney disease.”

Regarding AstraZeneca’s vision for the future of the health sector in the UAE, Rood said, “The UAE was a model for best practices during the pandemic, as its strategy (early examination and treatment) helped in effectively addressing (Covid-19), and from the lessons that were learned from the response to the pandemic in the UAE.” Preparedness, which is a pioneering field in (AstraZeneca) through its global partnership for health system sustainability and resilience, which is currently active in three markets in the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt).

He added, “The UAE is one of the first adopters of modern healthcare technologies, and (AstraZeneca) will continue to support this approach in the region based on the success of some of the company’s current programs, such as developing the (Health Gate) application to support patients in the GCC countries.”

Examination of 500,000 patients

AstraZeneca Executive Vice President, Rod Duber, stated that the company’s main focus is non-communicable (non-communicable) diseases, especially cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, chronic renal diseases, and respiratory and immune system diseases.

“The company is working to support the efforts of examining nearly 500,000 patients at risk of chronic kidney disease in the Middle East and Africa, including the UAE, as part of the (research) initiative that aims to raise awareness of the importance of early detection,” he added.