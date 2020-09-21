New complications in the clinical trials of the vaccine project where the pharmacist is working AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford. As reported by The New York Times, The British company has warned about the consequences that it has caused in another participant in the tests. This volunteer has had “unexplained neurological symptoms,” the article states.

This incident is in addition to that of another person who participated in the trials and suffered from a “potentially unexplained illness.” The two cases forced the COVID-19 vaccine researchers to stop the tests they were conducting in the last phase of the human trials to carry out the appropriate reviews. So, yesIt was found that the two women began to show symptoms of a neurological disease, which was later diagnosed as transverse myelitis. According to the aforementioned New York media, in the first case the person in question suffered from multiple sclerosis, while the second was hospitalized and therefore forced to stop the trials at the beginning of September.

However, after conducting the relevant analyzes, AstraZeneca explains that the health problems presented by the two volunteers have nothing to do with the vaccine in either case. “It has been considered unlikely that these diseases are associated with the vaccine or that there was not enough evidence to say with certainty that the diseases were related or not with the vaccine,” they point out from the pharmaceutical company.

Trials have not been resumed in the United States

After ruling out that neurological diseases had to do with the vaccine, AstraZeneca resumed trials in the UK, India, Brazil, and South Africa, but not in the United States. In fact, as reported by CNN, experts from the North American country have shown their concern about a testing process that they do not consider to be transparent and that is why they have asked for increased communication between researchers and volunteers, as well as increased clarity in the transmission of information to public opinion.

The potential vaccine that AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are working on It is one of the most advanced among all those in development around the world. It is currently in phase 3 of clinical trials and If this stage is successful, it will receive authorization to supply its dose to the population.

A total of 18,000 people are participating in this test period and, according to the experts, it is normal for some of them to have an adverse reaction. In fact, scientists have said that it instills confidence that those responsible for the vaccine interrupt their trials to analyze these complications, because that transmits confidence both to science and to society, since it shows that they are being scrupulous in the development of the vaccine.

Spain will receive 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Since the progress of the investigation is clear, the different governments have already moved to close agreements with AstraZeneca. For example, the European Union signed the purchase of 400 million doses of the vaccine, of which Spain has secured 30 million. In fact, if the vaccine is successful, the Government of Pedro Sánchez plans to start vaccinating the first population groups in December.