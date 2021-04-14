ofMartina Lippl shut down

The EU Commission denies media reports on future contracts with the corona vaccine manufacturers Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Update from April 14th, 12.30 p.m.: The EU Commission denies reports on future contracts with Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Corresponding media reports are wrong, said an EU official, as reported by the dpa news agency. It is therefore much too early to make a decision now.

For the next orders for the corona vaccine, the EU would primarily rely on the new mRNA technology (Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna). Commission circles confirmed this on Wednesday in Brussels. But it would not mean that Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson would be out of the running on future contracts or that their contracts would not be renewed.

First report from April 14, 2021

Brussels – Discussions about serious side effects with the corona vaccines are probably a drop in the ocean. Like the news agency Reuters reported, the EU Commission does not want to extend the contracts with Astrazeneca * and Johnson & Johnson. Reuters refers to the Italian daily newspaper La Stampa citing a source from the Italian Ministry of Health.

Brussels therefore wants to rely on mRNA vaccines such as those from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. And focus more on this technology. The contracts with Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson are therefore valid until 2021. From 2022, the corona vaccines of the two manufacturers will then disappear from the EU market. In addition, the EU Commission asks Johnson & Johnson, according to Reuters, to clarify the completely unexpected announcement of delivery delays to the EU. The first vaccine doses should be delivered to the EU in mid-April.

The corona vaccines from Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson are so-called vector vaccines. They use a harmless adenovirus as a so-called vector to smuggle genetic information from the coronavirus into the body. Very rare cases of cerebral vein thrombosis have occurred with both preparations.

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) corona vaccine was approved in the United States at the end of February. So far, 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been used there. So far, the J&J vaccine accounts for less than five percent of the vaccine doses administered, according to the White House.

After reports of so-called sinus vein thromboses after the vaccination, the US pharmaceutical company had postponed the market launch of its drug in Europe – one day after delivery had started.

Covid 19 vaccination: Younger Astrazeneca vaccinated people in Germany should switch

More than two million people under 60 years of age in Germany received a first vaccination with Astrazeneca *. For the second vaccination, they should receive an mRNA vaccine * from Biontech / Pfizer or Moderna. The federal and state health ministers have agreed on the recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) in a corresponding resolution. After several fatal cases of rare cerebral vein thrombosis, the Astrazeneca vaccine in Germany is only given to people over 60 years of age. You can find all developments in our Corona news ticker in Germany. Johnson & Johnson also reports mannheim24.de. (ml) * Merkur.de and mannheim24.de are offered by IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Frank Rumpenhorst / dpa