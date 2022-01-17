Home page world

From: Yasina Hipp

Experts and scientists keep calling for vaccination in the fight against the virus. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is now reporting side effects from two vaccines.

Amsterdam – Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate again: That is the motto of scientists and politicians to slow down the spread of the corona virus and above all the virus variant Omicron. In the meantime, there is a whole range of vaccines from a wide variety of manufacturers on the market, and new ones are also being approved. In Germany, it is currently mainly the vaccines from Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna that are vaccinated. With a vaccination, at least slight reactions of the body are to be expected, which can range from pain at the injection site to exhaustion and a slight fever. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has now announced significantly clearer side effects. It occurs with two vaccines.

Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson: Transverse Myelitis (TM) possible

In its latest newsletter, EMA issues a warning regarding AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. Cases of transverse myelitis (TM) were reported to the agency following vaccination with the two vaccines.

Transverse Myelitis (TM) is a rare neurological disorder. In those affected, one or both sides of the spinal cord become inflamed. According to the EMA, TM can cause “weakness in the arms or legs, sensory symptoms (such as tingling, numbness, pain or loss of pain sensation) or problems with bladder or bowel function.”

EMA designates causal link as a “reasonable possibility”

The experts say there is a “reasonable possibility” of a “causal relationship between these two vaccines and transverse myelitis.” Although the cases that have occurred are very rare, doctors should still be aware of possible signs and symptoms of TM. This enables early diagnosis and treatment. The EMA is also appealing to people who have received either vaccine and experience symptoms to see a doctor.

Vaccines safe despite side effects

In extremely rare cases, the messenger substance used in the vector vaccines Vaxzevria and Johnson&Johnson can also cause blood clots and, among other things, cerebral vein thrombosis. However, both vaccines are considered safe and continue to be recommended by experts, such as the EMA or the Paul Ehrlich Institute.